"I'm so excited" — Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy announces she's having a baby girl

In a February 27 interview with Parents, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has shared that she is having a baby girl. Three weeks after announcing her second pregnancy, the Southern Charm star shared more details with Parents.

LeCroy, who already has a 12-year-old son named Hudson from a previous relationship, revealed the baby's sex publicly on Amazon Live Baby Gender Reveal.

LeCroy was thrilled to discover she was having a girl and mentioned so in the interview.

"I felt there's no way I am going to get a girl. It's not going to be a perfect situation where I have the boy and the girl, but it worked out in my favor, and I'm so excited,” Madison stated.

LeCroy also joked that she'll need to work harder and earn more money because baby girl clothes are too cute to resist.

Madison LeCroy on motherhood, marriage, and her Southern Charm return

Madison LeCroy was surprised to be having a girl but noticed her pregnancy felt different from when she had her son, Hudson. While her husband, Brett Randle, and Hudson had hoped for a boy, they were grateful for a healthy baby.

When LeCroy found out she was having a girl, she was thrilled. LeCroy joked that this might not be her last baby, and maybe the next one would be a boy.

“I screamed when I found out it was a girl, so Hudson and Randle were like, ‘She's excited, so we have to get on board with this,’’ said LeCroy.

LeCroy is excited for her son Hudson to meet his baby sister despite their 12-year age gap. Hudson is already embracing his big brother role, talking about teaching her things and even helping assemble a stroller.

The Southern Charm star was quick to point out that her second pregnancy has been a different experience. While LeCroy is embracing every moment, at 34, she feels the changes in her body more intensely.

Her body has undergone significant changes, and LeCroy admits she only feels good when she's eating. She stated that after years of strict diets and workout regimens, she's allowing herself to relax and enjoy this time.

“I feel like I deserve this time to just gain the extra weight, eat what I want to eat, relax, take naps. I'm just enjoying every moment, and the boys are pampering me,” revealed LeCroy.

LeCroy looks forward to improved postpartum care, including modern breast pumps. She's not worried about newborn challenges like sleepless nights, recalling how she constantly checked on Hudson. She also confirmed her return to Southern Charm, ready to share her journey on camera.

Watch Southern Charm on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

