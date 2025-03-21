The season finale of Southern Charm aired on March 20, 2025, and featured Craig Conover discussing his plans to propose to his then-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. During a summer kickoff event, Craig told Austen Kroll:

“I’m 99 percent confident that I’m going to propose this year.” He added, “I think that we’re both very excited about it.”

At the time, Paige, 32, appeared on the show, and the couple seemed to be moving toward engagement. However, five months after the event, the cameras returned to document their breakup. Paige announced in December 2024 that she and Craig had ended their relationship after three years together. Craig later shared details about their split with Austen and Shep Rose in January 2025.

He recalled that Paige told him she needed to “take control” of her life again. The two-part Southern Charm reunion will air on March 27, 2025, on Bravo.

What happened between Southern Charm stars Craig and Paige?

During the Southern Charm finale, Craig said that he had already bought an engagement ring for Paige before the summer of 2024. When he told Austen about his proposal plans, he had already designed the ring. However, he then shared that Paige asked him to wait before proposing.

“Then she was like, ‘Actually hold off.’ Looking back, maybe that was her starting to panic or freak out,” he stated.

In a Southern Charm discussion filmed in January, Craig told Austen and Shep that their relationship seemed fine as recently as Thanksgiving 2024.

“Paige and I had a great Thanksgiving together. Everything was normal at her parents. Our chemistry, like, everything,” he said.

However, a few weeks later, Paige called him to talk, and he immediately sensed what was coming. “I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’” Paige then told him that she needed to find herself and they needed to break up. Craig described the breakup conversation as calm but one-sided. He stated:

“She was like, ‘I need to find myself.’ She’s like, ‘I have to take control of my life again and we need to break up.’”

He explained that after Paige ended things, the only people he wanted to confide in were Austen and Shep. However, he hesitated, admitting he wasn’t sure if Austen could keep it a secret.

Shep asked Craig whether he had been waiting for Paige to go public with their breakup, and Craig confirmed that he left that decision up to her.

“I wasn’t going to f—ing say anything because I didn’t want it to be real,” he said.

He also claimed that Paige had asked him to buy her an engagement ring, and he had done so. He mentioned how he went to New York and specially designed the ring. Craig said he even offered to move to New York for Paige, but she told him he would resent her if he had to live there.

“She’s like, ‘You will resent me forever if you have to live this life in New York,’” he shared.

He also claimed that Paige had previously told him she wanted to raise kids in Manhattan. However, when he was willing to do that, she reconsidered. Following their split, the Southern Charm star said that it was difficult to process.

“I just think it’s so rare for a love [like this] to come around. We were best friends. We loved each other. We had a great s*x life. We just checked so many boxes,” he said. “How are we giving this up?” He added, “It’s weird to, like, mourn someone that’s still alive.”

Southern Charm reunion part - 1 will air on Bravo on Thursday, March 27, at 8 pm ET.

