“Heartbreak hurts”— Southern Charm fans react to Shep’s devastating breakup with Sienna

Episode 14 of Southern Charm season 10 was released on March 13. The episode centered around JT and Venita's feud, after the latter was told that JT had been telling people Venita was behind him.

It also saw Madison telling her mom that her husband, Brett, was cancer-free, and so they were now planning to have a baby. The episode featured Shep talking to his dad, who consoled him for his breakup with Sienna.

In the previous episode, the cast members confronted Sienna at the dinner table, asking her if she would ever be sure of Shep like he was of her. They also let her know that Shep was hurting because of her inconsistency, which caused her to decide to leave.

In episode 14, when Shep called his dad, he told him about his breakup. His dad consoled him and told him to move on. Shep also understood that heartbreak was a part of life, and that one could only grow from it.

Fans of Southern Charm posted on X to react to Shep's breakup with Sienna after she was confronted in the last episode.

"Hard to feel sympathy for Shep but …..heartbreak hurts…..," a fan said.

"I gotta admit I am shocked that Shep would go for a brown girl. Nothing wrong with it at all, just didn't see Shep doing it," said another.

"Sienna “asked” for a $10M house and Shep got her the same $3.99 shark tooth necklace that he gives to all his girlfriends," added a third.

"It’s SO WEIRD to hear Shep say he’s ready to explore a serious thing and potentially go all the way with the right person. I feel kind of scared," wrote one.

Some fans of Southern Charm criticized Shep for having relationship problems at his age, while others sympathized with him.

"DYING that Shep’s first experience with any sort of adversity at age 46 is getting dumped by Miss Bahamas," an X user wrote.

"Shep at his big age of almost 50 is finally ready to settle down, seriously, after getting his heartbroken by a 26-year-old. Seriously," another user wrote.

"Something gnawing at me tells me that Shep set this whole thing up to gain some viewer sympathy ....and he's letting Sienna take the fall...," commented one.

"The story of Shep getting his heart broken is fake. He knew Sienna was in a different place bf you arrived in the Bahamas. Cut the bull, Bravo," said another.

Shep's conversation with his dad on Southern Charm season 10, episode 14

When Shep called his dad, Rip, on Southern Charm season 10 episode 14, his dad told him that he was staying "cool" up in the mountains. Giving an update on his trip, Shep told him that he had just gotten back from his trip to Cuba. The scene flashed back to snippets of Shep from Cuba, where he was seen boating and catching fish.

He said his trip was "amazing" and that it was exactly what he needed. This was when his dad asked how Bahamas was, referring to the fact that Sienna hailed from there.

"I sort of had a feeling of a lame duck, president or something," Shep told him.

He added that even though he didn't know what was coming, he knew something was missing before things got worse between Sienna and him. Rip stated that some things just happen and one has no control over them, and that it just wasn't meant to be.

Shep then took to a Southern Charm confessional to say:

"I think it's good to get your heart broken... It's what life's all about, all these bumps and bruises...it's your story, it's your tapestry...I'm gonna look fondly at this but at the moment it's not so nostalgic."

Before hanging up, his dad reminded him that he had a full summer ahead of him.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

