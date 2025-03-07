Shep Rose confronted the reality of his situation with Sienna Evans on the March 6 episode of Southern Charm. After Sienna skipped the boat outing with Shep and his friends in the previous episode, Shep confided in Craig Conover about his doubts regarding the relationship. Shep showed Craig a necklace he intended to give Sienna and asked for his opinion on whether it was a foolish gesture.

Ad

Craig questioned Shep's timing, given Sienna's history of canceling plans with Shep and his friends during their Bahamas trip. Shep planned to give Sienna the necklace at their group dinner that night. Sienna did attend the dinner, and she and Shep had a private conversation on the beach beforehand.

Shep presented Sienna with the necklace and revealed his intentions to introduce Sienna to his family in Italy.

Sienna disagreed, stating they were never in a formal relationship. She viewed their time together as enjoyable, but casual. Shep felt Sienna downplayed the significance of their connection.

Ad

Trending

He believed they shared something deeper, but Sienna refused to acknowledge it.

“But we weren't in a relationship. We had a lot of fun with each other, and we were always having a good time, you know?” stated Sienna.

Southern Charm's Shep Rose moves on from Sienna Evans after emotional confrontation

Ad

On Southern Charm, Shep Rose described his relationship with Sienna Evans as building up to a peak, like a roller coaster climb. Sienna maintained they never defined their relationship.

Shep claimed that he didn't care for labels, instead, he focused on the emotions they shared. In a private interview, Shep admitted this was the first time he fought for someone who seemed uninterested.

Despite this, he chose to make the most of their evening together.

Ad

“If this is the last time that we see each other let’s, I guess, have a good night, you know?” Shep stated.

Ad

When the rest of the Southern Charm group arrived for dinner, Madison noticed the necklace Shep gave Sienna was similar to the one he gave Taylor when they dated.

At the dinner table, Madison chatted with Sienna, as the latter explained that Shep needed someone willing to follow his lead, but she wasn't ready to take on that role.

The rest of the Southern Charm cast started questioning Sienna, with Whitney asking if she and Shep envisioned a future together, including marriage and splitting time between Charleston and the Bahamas.

Ad

Sienna replied that they never defined their relationship, so discussing long-term plans was premature.

Craig informed Sienna how her behavior affected Shep, revealing that Shep became so stressed he passed out on the beach.

“You stressed him out so much that he blacked out and slept on the beach,” stated Craig.

Ad

Austen asked Sienna why she told Shep she loved him, and Venita inquired if Sienna never wanted to be with Shep or just not at that moment. Rodrigo thought the situation was sad, believing Shep got played in front of everyone.

Shep realized it was time to move on and pulled Sienna aside, deciding they should go their separate ways.

Shep felt Sienna was avoiding the truth, and it was painful to watch things fall apart. Shep rejoined the group and shared his thoughts with Austen Kroll, admitting he misjudged the situation with Sienna.

Ad

The next morning at breakfast, Shep expressed a sense of relief, telling the cameras he felt "free". Reflecting on the relationship, Shep realized there were more drawbacks than he initially remembered.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback