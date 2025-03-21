“Such a Regina George”- Southern Charm fans criticize Taylor for getting into a disagreement with Salley

Southern Charm season 10, episode 15, released on March 20, followed Venita investigating a rumor about JT, Shep discussing his breakup with Whitney, and Taylor clashing with Salley over a text to Austen. Craig also shared details about his split with Paige.

In episode 15 of Southern Charm, Salley pulled Taylor aside and brought up the pact that they had made, which was documented in a previous episode and saw the two agreeing on keeping each other's names out of their mouths. She then asked Taylor why then, did she text Austen saying Salley was after his relationship.

Salley stated that she had never come after him, to which Taylor said she was telling the other ladies how he asked to see her breasts. Salley replied saying, he did. To which Taylor argued that he didn't say it maliciously, and Salley clarified that when she told the ladies, she didn't paint Austen in a malicious light either. Salley asked why Taylor talked about her when she knew how she had narrated those things to others.

Salley asked why Taylor was talking about her to Austen, Taylor said she wasn't talking about her, she was just telling Austen how Salley was speaking to others about his comment because he was her friend. Southern Charm fans reacted to this.

"Taylor coming for Austen and Sallie both at the same phone call… She’s such a Regina George, but without being admired or envied," a fan said.

"Taylor kinda sucks now. I’m on team Salley on this one! Stop trying to make Salley look bad!" said another.

"Ok, Taylor sounds like JT by saying she let Austen know because he's her friend. Salley's not bothered by the comment, so why is she?" added a third.

"I just think Taylor is annoying. The way she treats Salley Carson. I’m so over it. Taylor. Thinks she is above her. Why? She isn’t. Grow up Taylor, act like a mature grown-up, and have adult conversations instead of walking away," commented one.

Fans of Southern Charm called Taylor out for criticizing Salley, while some even praised Salley for calling out Taylor.

"Salley nailed it when she called Taylor out," an X user wrote.

"I love that Salley called Taylor out. Taylor is so pathetic," another user wrote.

"Y E S SALLY!!!! Put Taylor in her PLACE," commented one.

"The way I woulda pushed Taylor’s forehead out of my face if I was Salley," another wrote.

How Taylor slammed Austen for his playful comment on Salley in Southern Charm season 10

During their group trip to the Bahamas in a previous episode, Austen had playfully asked Salley to show him her breasts. Salley told some of the other ladies of Southern Charm the same, but when Taylor heard about the same, she texted Austen. Her text asked him to stay away from Salley because she felt like she was coming after his relationship with Aubrey, his girlfriend.

In episode 15, the finale of Southern Charm, Taylor got mad at Austen for telling Salley about her text message. She stated that she was never going to give a "heads-up" to him ever again. Rodrigo agreed to this and said:

"Now it turns into, like, you're being delusional because you have it out for Salley."

Austen defended himself in the Southern Charm Aftershow, stating that during their trip to the Bahamas, Salley told him that she was going to get a breast reduction, so he said:

"Well, if this is like a last hurrah, let 'em out."

In episode 15, when Austen confronted Salley asking her if she felt uncomfortable with his comment, she said she didn't. She stated that Taylor was making it a big deal when it wasn't.

For more updates on Salley Carson, fans of Southern Charm can follow her on her official Instagram- @salleycarson.

