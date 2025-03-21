⁠"2 minutes of him rambling"— Southern Charm fans react to Craig's revelation about breakup with Paige

Southern Charm season 10 finale aired on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The segment ended with Craig Conover opening up about his break up with fellow Bravo celebrity, Paige DeSorbo.

Ad

The news of their breakup came in December 2024 when Paige announced the couple's breakup while on a podcast. In the seaon finale of the Bravo show, the cameras briefly picked up to film the aftermath of the breakup. While speaking to Shep Rose and Austen Kroll in January 2025, Craig noted that he was willing to do everything Paige had asked to do including picking out a ring and agreeing to raise children with her in New York before the couple broke up.

Ad

Trending

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Craig talking about his and Paige's break up online. One person wrote on X:

"Producers did Craig’s no favors with that breakup story edit lol 2 minutes of him rambling, Austen and Shep looking suspicious lol."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They built that craig scene up to be way bigger than it was. we saw the whole scene in the trailer," a fan commented.

"The way Craig is describing the breakup does actually sound like he just didn’t realize they were actually broken up for a little while," a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 criticized were upset with producers for the breakup discussion being short:

Ad

"This Craig talking to Austen/Shep about the breakup with Paige needed to be a longer segment. This finale should’ve been extended," a person wrote.

"We got 3-4 episodes of Shep being broken up with this season so please tell me why we only got 4 minutes of the Craig and Paige breakup scene," a fan commented.

Ad

"WTF?? We got half an episode of #SummrHouse focused on the fallout from Lindsay & Carl’s breakup and their whole 5-second relationship was a scam! I can’t believe we only got 3 minutes of Craig talking to Shep & Austen about Paige breaking up with him. So lame," a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 further said:

Ad

"Paige made a mistake lol she created the Craig image that she thought would work for her in that moment - he followed her instructions so well ppl forgot who he was lmao and now that she’s back to regular programming lol she looks like the a**hole lol," a person wrote.

"Craig mentioned how Paige helped him out of a dark situation and helped him drop his addiction. Paige never mentioned any of this. She loved him but that wasn’t enough. His friends, none of whom are married with kids, kept pressuring him to have her move," a fan commented.

Ad

"I need to like, find myself"— Craig recalls what Paige said to him while breaking up with him in Southern Charm season 10 finale

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the season finale of Southern Charm season 10 finale, Craig spoke to Austen and Shep about his and Paige's breakup. He told the cast members the former couple had a "great Thanksgiving" together with her parents and their chemistry was also great.

The cast member noted that his then-girlfriend called him a few weeks later and said they needed to talk. Austen asked if it was before Christmas and the Southern Charm season 10 star said yes. Craig further said he "knew."

Ad

"I was like "I can't believe this was happening," and it was really calm, she's like "I need to like, find myself," Craig recalled.

He further said that Paige had told him that she needed to take back control of her life and that they needed to break up. The cast member added that when it happened, the only people he wanted to tell were Shep and Austen. He added that he couldn't "get" it out yet and didn't know if Austen would be able to knew the news to himself.

Ad

Fans online reacted to the conversation and were upset that there was not more footage of Craig talking about his and Paige's breakup.

Tune in on March 27, 2025, to watch Southern Charm season 10 reunion special on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback