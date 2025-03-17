"My story of a new kind of giving" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary recalls the time he gifted a hospital staff luxury watches

On March 16, 2025, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his hip surgery experience on Instagram. He underwent surgery on July 19, 2024, and was grateful for the 27 medical staff who assisted him.

Ad

To thank them, he bought engraved Cartier watches. However, the hospital's CEO told him that gifting staff was against policy. Ignoring this, Kevin gave the watches anyway, following his father’s advice.

"So often in the medical system, it never goes to people that did the work, you give money to a hospital. That's great, they never see anything, so that was my story of a new kind of giving that had an impact on their lives," expressed Kevin O'Leary.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary discusses hip replacement experience and advancement in surgery techniques

Ad

Kevin O'Leary discussed his hip surgery experience at Humber River Hospital in an August 31, 2024 YouTube video on his channel. He interviewed Barb Collins, the hospital's president and CEO. The Shark Tank investor asked Barb about the hospital's design, comparing it to an airport terminal. Barb explained that the hospital was designed to make navigation easier for patients.

The layout was inspired by airport models, which efficiently manage large numbers of people. Barb stated that the hospital's design was intentional, with clinics and ambulatory care located on the south side of the building. This separation helped manage the flow of patients and reduced congestion.

Ad

"So we also separated that activity from the ambulatory patients coming in. So we actually created it on purpose as a good way of wayfinding and a good way to move large volumes of people through an organization while it still feels peaceful." Barb said.

Ad

Kevin noted that he had a positive experience during his surgery, with minimal movement required. Barb confirmed that this was a deliberate design choice, aimed at reducing unnecessary patient movement and streamlining hospital operations. Barb highlighted the hospital's focus on sustainability, digital technology, and lean design principles.

These elements were incorporated into the hospital's design to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The hospital's staff were also involved in the design process, providing input on digital technology and design features. After having a successful hip replacement surgery, the Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary sat down with Barb yet again and discussed the advancements in hip surgery over the years.

Ad

Ad

Kevin noted that 20 years ago, hip surgery was a more complex and lengthy process. Barb agreed, explaining that Humber River Hospital's commitment to teamwork and investing in new equipment and technology enabled them to perform surgeries more efficiently. The hospital was one of the first to adopt robotic systems, which allowed for accurate placement of the joint.

"We've been able to save operational money, we can convert that into equipment and technology for the hospital. Now, that was a few years ago. Then along came the robotic systems," stated Barb.

Ad

The hospital staff, including physicians, surgeons, and environmental services, worked together to streamline the surgery process. Their goal was to manage pain effectively, enabling patients to walk shortly after surgery and be pain-free. The anesthesiologists and surgeons collaborated to develop a unique pain management approach.

Kevin O'Leary can be currently seen on season 16 of ABC's Shark Tank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback