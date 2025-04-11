Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary recently commented on the Eurozone's zero-for-zero tariff proposal presented to the United States of America. On April 9, 2025, Kevin shared a clip from his interview with CNN, where he said:

"We're talking about one of the largest economies on earth saying, 'Okay, we get the joke. You wanna sell cars? You wanna sell a Corvette in Berlin? We're okay at zero. We've never had that before. So let's call that a huge win."

Although the deal was still under discussion at the time of the interview, the Shark Tank investor believed it had potential and saw it as a "win" for the American government. The EU had presented the States with the zero-for-zero tariff proposal on cars and industrial goods weeks before President Donald Trump announced the tariffs.

While Maros Šefčovič, the EU commissioner for trade, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, proposed the plan, hoping to see it put into execution, the President seemed unsure about the offer. During a press conference afterward, he stated that he would not entertain the proposal and added that the EU would have to purchase its energy from the United States.

Regardless, the Shark Tank investor remained hopeful, convinced it would benefit the American businesses.

"A huge win" — Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary on Eurozone's zero-tariff offer

When the interviewer asked Kevin about the speculations surrounding the manufacturing of iPhones in the United States, noting people said it had a "fat chance," Kevin said:

"Moving manufacturing back to the U.S. takes a long time."

As a result, he feared that relocating the manufacturing centers to the States would take time. However, what intrigued the Shark Tank expert more was Eurozone's "remarkable" proposal to go "zero on zero" on cars and industrial goods. It meant there would be an open market, free of tariffs, open to "all products and all services."

"That's a huge win," he remarked.

Kevin then celebrated the proposal, saying it was something the United States had never seen before. He then asked the interviewer to "forget" about Cambodia, Thailand, and Israel, and appreciate the offer that came from one of the "largest economies" in the world.

He reiterated that it was a "huge win" not only for the government but also for entrepreneurs and business owners.

"We haven't done the deal yet, but let's get the German people over here and start negotiating that," Kevin said.

The Shark Tank panelist claimed that agriculture in Britain would go to "zero on zero." He believed Canada would also prefer trading energy tariff-free. After calculating the changes it would bring about and the impact it would have on the economy, Kevin said it was a "huge win for Trump," and added that he had not even "taken advantage" of it yet.

"They don't play by the rules" — Shark Tank expert Kevin O'Leary proposes 400% tariffs on China

In another clip from the same interview, shared on April 7, Kevin expressed his opinions on the tariffs imposed on China. He believed 104% was not enough and advocated that they should be charged with 400%.

"I do business with China. They don't play by the rules. They've been in the WTO for decades. They've never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in for decades," he explained.

Kevin added that they stole IP, cheated, and duplicated products and technology, and sold those to the United States.

Shark Tank episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

