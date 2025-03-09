"Never eat dinner alone" — When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shared tips to make the most out of business trips

In a LinkedIn post from June 21, 2019, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec admitted that business trips can be draining. However, he also emphasized that these trips should be seen as an opportunity to advance one's career.

Herjavec noted that every trip provides opportunities to connect with new customers, get to know the investors, or close deals that would lead the business to the next level. As a frequent business traveler, he pointed out that there is "no clear roadmap to success." He then shared his top five tips that he felt would help the entrepreneurs triumph on the road.

One of Robert's tips was to never eat dinner alone. He explained that entrepreneurs should make the most of their trips and schedule dinners with customers or business partners, as face-to-face interactions provide a competitive edge in today's digital world.

"Never Eat Dinner Alone," one of his five tips read.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec's five tips to make business trips more efficient

1) Perfect Your Packing

While partnering with La Quinta by Wyndham on an innovative survey, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec discovered that 54% of business travelers found packing and unpacking to be the biggest headache when preparing to travel.

Given the survey results, he suggested that entrepreneurs shouldn't let packing be the bane of their travel experience. He advised packing light, noting that the key to packing was in the planning and the organization.

2) Find A Travel Partner You Trust

Hervajec shared that whenever he travels for business, he ensures that every aspect of his travel, including his hotel room, gives him the most value for his most valuable resource: time.

As his second tip, he advised business travelers to choose a trusted travel partner that meets all their needs, ensuring a more efficient and seamless travel experience.

"For me that’s Wi-Fi, free coffee, a 24/7 gym, a comfortable bed and ample workspace. I also love a good loyalty program. It’s nice to earn rewards points to use toward future trips with my family, and I’m not alone!" he added.

3) Maintain Your Routine

In his third point, the Shark Tank star shared that maintaining a nutrition and exercise routine was of the utmost importance when someone was constantly on the road. He noted that around 23% of people think that exercising is the most important thing a person could do to be prepared for their work on a business trip.

"I always make time to work out, especially when traveling for business, and make sure to pack healthy snacks in my carry-on bag, like peanuts or fruit, to keep me fueled throughout the day," he added.

4) Never Eat Dinner Alone

Robert also emphasized that to maximize time on the road, one should never dine alone. He noted that since entrepreneurs have already committed to traveling and attending in person, they should take the opportunity to schedule dinners with customers or business partners.

The Shark Tank investor added that, in today's digital age, this would give entrepreneurs a competitive advantage to get face time with important people in their business. Moreover, it would be more productive than eating in their hotel room alone.

5) Make Your Hotel Feel Like Home

Robert admitted that being away from his family during business trips is challenging. He referenced the La Quinta survey, which found that 35% of business travelers bring a framed family photo to help them stay grounded and focused.

While he doesn’t carry a framed picture himself, he instead brings his pet dog along to make his hotel room feel more like home.

"A long time ago someone close to me... told me to never say I “have to” travel but to say I “get to travel”. Remove the negative from your travel experiences. Every mile on the road brings me one step closer to my goals. With this mindset, business travel is no longer an obligation – it’s an opportunity," the Shark Tank star concluded.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

