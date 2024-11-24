"A bit boring" — Strictly Come Dancing fans criticize Pete Wicks' Tango performance

Strictly Come Dancing aired a new episode on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The seven remaining couples returned to the ballroom to compete for a spot in the finals week. Pete Wicks and his professional dance partner, Jowita Przystal presented a Tango routine for their Week 10 performance, impressing the judges.

Pete and Jowita were determined to make a comeback after finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard last week when they danced the Cha Cha to Right Said Fred's I'm Too Sexy. However, their Tango performance failed to draw the results they had hoped for.

Pete and Jowita earned a cumulative score of 29 out of 40 for their weekly performance, which put them at the bottom of the leaderboard and at risk of going home.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were critical of Pete's Week 10 performance. They took to X, claiming the judges overscored him. Netizens also criticized Pete's song choice for the act.

"I found Pete's dance a bit boring. He's improved though however still one of the weakest for me," a fan wrote.

"If Pete doesn’t go home tonight, I’ll be fuming. I like the guy, but he’s clearly the weakest dancer left now," another fan commented.

"Not the best opening dance of the show this year, Pete just doesn’t deliver for me, sorry folks but he won’t be in the final," a netizen tweeted.

Many Strictly Come Dancing fans called out the judges for giving Pete's performance an 8. They felt that the other participants had danced better than him.

"Shirley gave Pete a higher mark than Jamie?????!!!!!!! I am genuinely flabbergasted by that! WTF?!" a user reacted.

"wdym Shirley gave pete a higher score than Jamie???" a person commented.

"I think @ShirleyBallas needs a factory reset. Her scoring is corrupted. Jamie only scoring 7 but Pete Wicks 8 is absurd. Then she gives JB 10/10 and didn't even mention the mistakes with lifts," another fan wrote.

"Sadly the song choice let Pete down this week and the Tango was a little slow because of that. No way was that Tango worth an 8," one user posted.

At the same time, some Strictly Come Dancing fans disapproved of the song choice for Pete's performance.

"anyone else think that was a ridiculous song choice for Pete and that dance???" a person reacted.

"That guy is stragling that song. I like Pete, but she makes him look better. That said it was a tad boring for me," another netizen commented.

Strictly Come Dancing: Pete Wicks and Jowita danced to Easy Lover by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins

After Blackpool Week, the remaining seven participants returned to the ballroom to compete against one another and book a spot in the Musicals Week. Pete Wicks and dance partner, Jowita were the opening act for the night. The Strictly Come Dancing couple prepared a Tango routine to dance to Easy Lover by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.

Donning an all-black suit, The Only Way Is Essex star maneuvered across the dancefloor performing different intricate moves with Jowita. Their act garnered applause from the judges and the live audience.

Head judge Shirley Ballas was impressed by the Strictly Come Dancing contestant's performance, complimenting him for being "quite an extraordinary performer." She praised him for executing the choreography well. Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse claimed that the routine and dance style complemented Pete.

Shirley and Motsi scored his dance an 8 and 7 respectively, whereas Craig Revel Horwood gave him a 6. Meanwhile, Anton du Beke matched Shirley's score, bringing Pete's total to 29. Pete was content with his efforts, calling the Tango performance one of his favorites.

Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 results will be announced on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 7:20 pm GMT, only on BBC One.

