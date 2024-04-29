"Go and get tested" — Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas urges individuals not to miss mammogram as she shares about cancer scare

The renowned dancer and judge on the hit show Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas, recently opened up about a health scare and urged individuals to prioritize getting mammograms. Ballas, 63, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, revealed via her Instagram story that she had undergone a mammogram and a biopsy. In a heartfelt message to her followers, she stressed the significance of not delaying one's appointments.

She praised her co-star Amy Dowden, who advocates for getting tested, and as per Metro, said:

"@Amy_Dowden you ran through my mind the importance of not putting it off go and get tested."

Shirley Annette Ballas from Wallasey, UK, is an English ballroom dancer, dance teacher, and judge. She joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 as Head Judge for the 15th season of the show.

As per Mayo Clinic, a mammogram is used to look for early signs of breast cancer.

Shirley Ballas opens up about cancer tests and encourages individuals to prioritize mammograms

The TV star disclosed that she underwent a biopsy after she went for a mammogram and wrote on social media:

"Urging all women do not miss your mammogram. I went for mine, ended up going for a second one and a biopsy, local anaesthetic biopsy done. Now waiting for results."

As per the Mirror, Shirley Ballas got concerned when doctors informed her that they found something unusual and needed to take a tissue sample. Ballas opened up about getting a biopsy done and told The Sun that it was a "terrifying" experience.

"It’s been terrifying, to have the needle go in your body to numb it before the biopsy. I feel very emotional. I’m not the same at work at the moment, so I’m teaching, but it’s constantly on my mind. Every time the phone rings, I think, ‘Oh, maybe they are my results'," she said.

She also spoke about Amy Dowden, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2023, and stated that she suggested she never miss a mammogram. Ballas further told The Sun that she was planning on delaying the appointment until the summer when things might get less busy, but was glad she did not.

"My dear student and friend Amy said to me, 'You must never miss a mammogram.' So when this particular invite came in I could have put it off until the summer when it is a bit quieter. But I’m glad I didn’t," she said.

Shirley Ballas explained that she first underwent a mammogram at a mobile unit set up in a Sainsbury's supermarket parking lot, and three days later, the professionals called her to King's College Hospital in Camberwell.

Ballas added that the doctors told her they did not want to "alarm" her, but they had found something and were "not sure what it is." She further mentioned that the news came as a shock as she conducts self-check regularly, but emphasized that "mammogram scanners can pick up small abnormalities."

Shirley Ballas acknowledged that some individuals might be hesitant to visit doctors for these tests, but told The Sun that these exams can save one's life.

"We're our own beautiful machine, and we need our MoT. Check your body," she said.

63-year-old Shirley Ballas has a family history of cancer. Her 87-year-old mother, Audrey, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, and her grandmother, grandfather, and aunt all had cancer as well, as per Mirror.

The results of Shirley Ballas' mammogram are yet to be disclosed.