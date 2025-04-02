American Idol star Antonella Barba arrested on the charges of domestic violence: Reports

While season 23 of the coveted singing reality TV show, American Idol is ongoing, the news of one of its alums getting arrested has taken the internet by storm. Fans of the show had earlier witnessed Antonella Barba, an alum from season 6, released in January 2007, getting arrested on drug-related charges.

According to the reports from TMZ, Antonella Barba was arrested again on a domestic violence charge. She was taken in during a vehicle stop on March 30, according to the reports obtained from the US Marshals.

The Santa Monica resident was first arrested in February 2019 after she was caught delivering nearly two pounds of fentanyl, according to the same reports. Following this, the American Idol alum served 45 months in prison and also served five years of supervised release. She was also involved in another domestic violence incident in November 2024, where her partner, K.H., reportedly hit her.

More details on American Idol alum Antonella Barba's arrest on domestic violence charges

The representative of TMZ— the publication to report it first— spoke to a representative of the US Marshals who gave the information on Tuesday, April 1. The 38-year-old Antonella was arrested by New Jersey's Pt. Pleasant Beach Police Department on Sunday, March 30, during a vehicle stop.

The US Marshal representative also stated that Antonella's warrant for arrest on a domestic violence charge was out about two weeks ago. Antonella was also reportedly in violation of her probation period, which she had to serve after her prison time from 2019 to 2021, on drug-related charges.

According to Antonella's legal documents obtained by US Weekly from the United States District Court, on Tuesday, Barba was kept in home detention after she was released from the Essex County Correctional Facility. The documents also compelled her to cease all contact with "K.H. and family".

In other reports obtained by US Weekly in November 2024, Barba was involved in a domestic violence incident with her ex-partner, whose name was stated as K.H. Antonella would be breaking her home detention on April 29 to go to a court hearing, according to the reports at US Weekly.

Antonella Barba's life after her appearance on American Idol season 6

Antonella Barba was a coveted singer on American Idol season 6 because she made it to the Top 16 before getting eliminated. During this time, semi-nude pictures of her had surfaced online.

The alum was arrested for the first time in 2019 after she was caught delivering nearly two pounds of fentanyl. According to TMZ, Antonella moved out of the Point Pleasant apartment she was approved to live in in July 2022. This made her probation officer put her on a curfew and made her wear an electronic anklet.

In the domestic violence incident she was involved in in 2024, Antonella's partner, K.H., was accused of hitting her with an "open fist" and "cut(ting) her face open with a ring". Following the incident, she lived in a domestic violence shelter, but two months later, she was asked to leave it because she compromised the shelter by revealing its location to K.H.

For more updates on American Idol alum Antonella Barba's life, fans of the show can follow her on her official Instagram account, @antonellabarba.

