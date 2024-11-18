"Beautifull!!" — Sister Wives fans react to David's proposal to Christine

Sister Wives returned with a new episode on Sunday, November 17, 2024. One of the episode segments showcased David going down on one knee and asking his beau, Christine, to marry him.

Christine gleefully accepted his proposal and was pleasantly surprised by how connected she felt to David, despite having known him for only five months. She confessed she never felt so loved during her marriage to Kody Brown.

The proposal, which occurred in April 2023 on the red rocks of Moab, Utah, was showcased in episode 10 of Sister Wives Season 19. After putting the ring on Christine's finger, David embraced her and vowed to love and support her forever. Sister Wives fans took to X to express their views on the event.

Trending

While some netizens were happy to see Christine live her fairytale love story, others sympathized with her for the years of mistreatment she had experienced as Kody's wife.

Expand Tweet

"David’s proposal to Christine was still beautiful!!" a fan wrote.

"I love how Christine and David are just so unapologetically taking control of their future and not giving a sh*t what anyone thinks," another fan commented.

"Loved the proposal to Christine but that ledge they were on made me queezy," a netizen tweeted.

Sister Wives fans were happy to see Christine and David take their relationship to the next step.

"idc what anyone says I am EATING UP this Christine and David timeline. too much negative angry hurt feelings on this show to not enjoy joy," a user reacted.

"christine and david (Chravid? Dristine?) are such a great example of enthusiastically loving the person you're with. being game for everything they're wanting to do, helping them, letting them help you. long live Chravid!!" a person commented.

Other Sister Wives fans praised David for caring about Christine. They claimed that she deserved this treatment after being mistreated by Kody for years.

"David giving Christine all the sentimental moments she missed out on because of Kody," another fan wrote.

"A ril proposal! She's over the moon. Finally she's got her ril love. You were never in love because Kody was never in love with you," one user posted.

"Poor Christine, she didn’t even know how to act to a proposal. This woman has been caged in the dungeon for years," a person reacted.

"I never loved Kody as much as I love David" — Sister Wives star Christine on her relationship with her fiancé

David brought Christine to Moab, Utah, and surprised her with a proposal. The pair stood at the edge of a rock while David divulged his feelings. Although Christine was caught off guard, she was grateful for the gesture.

David asked the Sister Wives star to be his wife so they could make memories together and execute their plans for the future. Christine happily accepted the proposal and embraced him. While speaking to the cameras, Christine complimented David's demeanor and said:

"He's just so sweet and so romantic and he's just real and then I had no idea he was gonna propose and it's so silly 'cause I should've put together as soon as he started talking."

The Sister Wives star got emotional when David said she was his "special" one. Christine was touched by everything David said and thrilled to have experienced a real proposal for the first time.

She stated she was excited to start the next chapter of her life with David. Christine admitted that her connection with him was dramatically different from her connection with Kody. Unlike her relationship with Kody in their plural marriage, she was grateful to have David's undivided attention and love.

"I never loved Kody as much as I love David. Was never in love with Kody like I'm in love with David. Never," she added.

Sister Wives airs new episodes on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback