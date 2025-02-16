“Narcissist!!”— Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Martell and Tricia’s interrogation

Season 9 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville has reached its reunion part 2. The second reunion saw Trisha, Ken, and her ex-husband, Marquez, come to the dias after the first reunion, which focused mainly on the Scott Brothers and their partners/former partners.

Ad

The mystery surrounding Trisha's visit to Martell's house, where she was allegedly invited to train him, had made for the season's central theme. So in part 2 of the reunion, it was time for Trisha and Martell to answer questions related to this. When asked, they stuck to their former explanation of Trisha being there to train him.

However, Nell disclosed that when Martell was looking for a lady to have a fling with, he suggested to him Trisha, who was newly separated from her husband, Marquez. Carlos, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville host, asked Martell if that was why he invited Trisha to his home, but he refused.

Ad

Trending

Carlos also demanded to know from Trisha how she was okay with going to a married man's house. Trisha said she didn't know of Martell's character back then, and went because his house was situated in a nice neighborhood.

Ken stated that he thought Martell painted Trisha as a "loose woman" and implied that something happened between them. He also refused to believe that Martell had summoned Trisha purely with the intention of training.

Ad

"Martell definitely made it seem alike Trisha did something with him. But he won’t admit that. Narcissist!!" commented one.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/@VICKYROZAY)

Clearly, Trish and Martell hooked up - more than once - like he said the first time. He acted like he didn’t know her. She was thrown off. The end," said another.

Ad

"Trisha lying thru her clenched teeth is so annoying. If she lies about this, she'll lie about anything. Ken needs to run!!!!!" added a third.

"Trisha's husband told Martell I know if she came to the house she wasn't working out his messy ssa fit right in," commented one.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville found discrepancies in Martell and Trisha's confessions, which made them believe that they were lying.

Ad

"But why didn’t Chris tell Martel then that Tricia was his cousin? I don’t get that part," an X user wrote.

"Trisha…. You need to check your surroundings… going to random locations . She just be LYIN," another user wrote.

"Here Trish lying **s go.. Now she never watched the show, and she didn’t know Martell was married..," said one.

Ad

"And the second time he was right was when he said Trish did not go over to that house for training," wrote one.

The conversation with Trisha and Martell on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9, reunion part 2

At the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, Carlos asked Martell if what he said was true, when he said he didn't know who Trisha was. Martell agreed and said didn't know because he had met Trisha years ago, when she looked completely different.

Ad

Ad

Carlos then asked Trisha if she knew Martell was married to Melody before she went to his house. Trisha said she had no knowledge of his relationship with Melody, nor did she know of their separation until Martell told her about it at his house.

When Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion host, Carlos, asked Ken about his thoughts on Trisha and Martell's meeting, he said:

"It would have been before me. It was the fact that one, she didn't tell the truth, when I asked multiple times, and then when it actually came out she still kinda like beat around the answer."

Ad

Ad

Ken stated that he trusted Trisha and admitted that she had a weird way of communicating things. He added that he had known her for three years, and apart from this topic, she had never been iffy about anything else.

Trisha and Martell from Love & Marriage: Huntsville can be followed on their official Instagram accounts, @she_fit_4real and @martellholt, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback