“CryBaby” — Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Marques tearing up as Tricia signed their divorce papers

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 released its third episode on November 16, 2024. The episode was titled Signed, Sealed, Divorced: I'm Yours and it saw LaTricia aka Tricia, signing the divorce papers Marques brought for her.

The scene went down at the dinner where Marques met with Tricia and her current partner, Ken. Opening up, Marques said that his children living with Ken bothered him because he wanted to be the father figure for them. He then asked Ken how he treated the children, while Ken and Tricia assured him they were well taken care of.

Then, Marques pulled out the divorce papers he had brought and asked Tricia to sign them. As soon as she started signing them, he teared up. He said it was harder for him because he lost his whole family, while Tricia still had it. She argued that she never denied him to see his children as much as he wanted.

Trending

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville came to X to react to this moment, calling Marques "immature" and a "crybaby."

"Ken is such a stand-up man … Literally!!!!! You can not deny that, Marques is a Crybaby and doesn’t care, Tricia is with who she needs to be THEY FIT, Mel need a Humbling, Sunni need her *ss beat, Destiny is still that Girl," said one fan.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@FrankieKuevas)

"How was Tricia even married to Marques? He's very immature, like he's 15 years old. Thank the Lord those kids do have Ken as a father figure in their lives," another one added.

"Marques hours a deadbeat just sign the damn papers and get off our screen lying you’re made because Ken is doing what you’re supposed to be doing for your kids," a third one wrote.

"Marques seems like a jilted ex who wants reparations," wrote another.

Some fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville believed that Marques needed help or therapy to process his emotions.

"Now I do want Marques to take advantage of resources and get some help bc I really do think he having a hard time. But at this point, he has to accept it for what it is, be available for his kids and move forward," an X user said.

"Marques don't sound mentally stable! Ken got a lot of patience. And I agree with Maurice, Ken loves her more than she loves him. She's shady to me!" another commented.

Many of Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans even found the male cast member's reaction to the scene funny.

"Marques has given us two of the best scenes of #LAMH 1) the conversation with Marsau 2) this scene where he is crying at dinner," added one fan.

"Marques is salty cuz another dude is doing for his kids what can’t or will not do!!! It’s written all over his face bruh," another said.

The conversation between Marques, Tricia, and Ken on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 episode 3

In Love & Marriage: Huntsville episode 3, Marques said he was there to see how they could navigate their relationship from then on. He brought up the times when Ken used to put emojis under Tricia's pictures on social media and she would say he was her "homeboy". Ken clarified to Marques that they weren't having an affair when Tricia was with him.

Marques then wanted to know how Ken treated his children but Tricia argued that the former hadn't even shown up to see the kids, since before she even got with Ken. On the other hand, Ken reassured him that his children were taken care of and told him he was going to be there to ease his tensions.

Marques then pulled out the divorce papers and wept as Tricia signed them. He said that he went from having a family with two children to having nothing. Ken acknowledged his feelings and suggested him to seek therapy.

New episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 come out on Saturdays, at 8 pm ET, on OWN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback