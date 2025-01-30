“Bronwyn lied”- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to the cast member saying Todd only cheated emotionally 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 released episode 18, i.e. reunion part 2, on January 29. In the episode, the cast members addressed issues such as rumors about Angie's husband, Shawn's infidelity, and new revelations by Bronwyn on the topic of her husband Todd's infidelity.

In a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, while on the cast trip to Mexico, Bronwyn shared that Todd had an affair. She stated that Gwen, Bronwyn's daughter, caught him texting this other woman and that to make it up to her, Todd gifted her a ring with five diamonds and made five vows.

Explaining Todd's reaction to the same, Bronwyn had stated that when it came to business, Todd said, he was always looking for the next best thing. This tendency of his trickled down to his personal life and made him have the affair.

On reunion, when Andy again asked Bronwyn about the affair, she downplayed it saying it was only emotional infidelity and more than anything it was her insecurities that made her see it as an affair.

Meredith disapproved of this pivot in statements and called Bronwyn out for contradicting views.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also came to X to comment on the same.

"THANK YOU, MARY!! Bronwyn lied, PERIOD!! I don’t know why y’all are dancing around it," a fan said.

"Watching Bronwyn do damage control for Todd is cringeworthy. I don’t know how y’all landed on Bronwyn lied rather than Bronwyn is scared to say it in front of Todd. It’s giving Scott and Contessa," said another.

"If an emotional affair felt like betrayal to Bronwyn, why is Heather acting like Bronwyn created this malicious lie?? IMO emotional affairs are way worse than a physical one with no feelings," added another.

"Bronwyn literally dragged Meredith and Lisa, cried that they weren’t supportive of her feelings about the “affair”, for nothing? There never was an affair?! Like. Todd didn’t even cheat?!" wrote one.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City pointed out Bronwyn's conflicting views and commented on them.

"Girl… Bronwyn said flat out that there was infidelity. Now Bronwyn said it’s her insecurity. If it’s not true then why is he giving you a ring as a promise of fidelity if fidelity was already in the marriage? The milk is never clean with Bronwyn," an X user wrote.

"Bronwyn backpedaling on the affair now that Todd is in the room? That’s sketchy," wrote another.

"So Bronwyn FELT like Todd had an emotional affair because she FELT like she was not good enough...so no Todd did not have an emotional affair," commented one.

"Brownyn the only person Todd needs to tell to watch their mouth is you Bronwyn. You lied on him that he cheated on you and Gwen discovered it. Stop your obsession with Lisa and John," wrote another.

What Bronwyn exactly said on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 2

At The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, when Andy asked Todd how he felt about Bronwyn giving out the details of his affair on the show, Todd said everything she shared was more than he wanted her to share. He added that his infidelity was only emotional. `

Bronwyn said she wouldn't even call it emotional infidelity because Todd spoke to many people. To this, Heather straight up asked her if he did it.

"I think that the conversation with this woman went too far, I do.... but when I said this to you on the boat it wasn't happening in real-time...what I was trying to explain to you is that I have an issue where I don't feel good enough."

She listed out the things that didn't make her feel good enough, including her being a single parent, her being ostracized from the church, etc. so when she felt like Todd was giving importance to another woman, she took it as infidelity.

The next episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 comes out on Wednesday, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

