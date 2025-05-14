Brooks Nader opens up about being "in love" with DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko despite thinking it wouldn't get serious

Brooks Nader competed in Dancing With the Stars with ex-boyfriend Glen Savchenko. Now, she opened up about their romance during their stint in the dancing competition. During the Monday, May 12, 2025, episode of the Chicks In the Office podcast, Nader recalled how she had a clear idea of what she wanted her partner to be.

Ad

"Day 1, when I met him, I was like, 'Oh this is perfect.' This isn't going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I'm going to do here, and it's going to be like a bit... Day 2, I was in love, and it wasn't a bit anymore, and I was actually really really into him."

Ad

Trending

Nader joined the competition amid her separation from ex-husband Billy Haire. She was married to him for four years. Brooks Nader said that, at the time, she asked for "the hottest, douchiest guy" as her DWTS partner. She said:

"You can quote me. I said, "I want the hottest douchiest guy.' I'm newly divorced. I'm in Europe, I'm on a boat. Give me the douchiest hottest."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brooks Nader and Glen Savchenko initially sparked romance rumors after their season on Dancing With the Stars premiered in September 2024. According to US Magazine, their romance fizzled out after they were voted off the competition, but rekindled it when they returned for the DWTS season 33 finale in December last year.

However, in April 2025, the outlet reported that they split up again, with Nader reportedly the one to break things off.

Brooks Nader's sister, Grace Ann, confirms that her past relationship with Glen Savchenko wasn't a showmance

For anyone who had doubts whether Brooks Nader and Glen Savchenko's relationship was real or fake during their Dancing With the Stars season 33 appearance, her sister, Grace Ann Nader, had firsthand accounts to share.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the May 12 episode of the Chicks In the Office podcast, Grace Ann confirmed to the listeners that her sister and Savchenko's romance was a "very real" one.

"I can tell you firsthand, every time I visited Brooks' trailer, the trailer was shaking every single time... I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking. He was always at our house, it was just a lot. So, I think it was very real."

Ad

Brooks was shocked to learn what her sister knew then, and joked, but also defended herself and her choices. She replied:

"The trailer thing was probably why we didn't win... But what's a girl to do? I was newly single."

However, neither Grace Ann nor their other sisters, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland, were reportedly surprised that Brooks Nader's romance lasted longer than a usual rebound. Grace Ann said that when their sisters met Gleb, they all thought that it's "gonna be a headache and a whirlwind." They thought that the relationship would "go on for months and months and months," which it did.

Ad

Gleb Savchenko and the Sports Illustrated model reportedly got matching tattoos during their on-again, off-again relationship. E! News reported all about it on October 7, 2024, after they were spotted getting tattoos in Los Angeles during a PDA-packed outing.

Brooks Nader is reportedly still legally married to Billy Haire. Meanwhile, Gleb Savchenko shares two kids with his ex-wife, Elen Samodanova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More