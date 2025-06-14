Caitlyn Jenner was visiting Israel when the Israel-Iran war broke out, as she was supposed to be a guest of honor in a Pride Parade in Tel Aviv on Friday, June 13, 2025. However, the event was canceled because of security concerns, and with the shutdown of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, the former Olympian found herself stranded in the city.

In a post on X Friday afternoon, Jenner shared a picture capturing streaks of missiles in the night sky. In the caption, she urged her over 3 million followers to pray for everyone and expressed her support for Israel, saying,

"'Quiet' night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever."

The former Olympian has been updating about her whereabouts on social media while she remained in Tel Aviv. After her call for prayers, she posted a few hours later on X to say that she had safely made it into the b*mb shelters in the city after what she alleged was "the third wave of attack from Iran."

Also on Friday, an X user named Regev Gur, who appeared to be in the shelter with Caitlyn Jenner, shared a picture on X. In the photo, the reality TV star and former Olympian can be seen holding a glass of wine while looking at the camera, as Gur took the snap while smiling at the camera himself. In his caption, he wrote,

"What were you doing with the alarms? Because I'm drinking wine with Caitlyn."

Caitlyn Jenner speaks about her family being worried after getting stranded in Tel Aviv

Besides asking for prayers on social media after getting stranded in Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Iran war, Caitlyn Jenner said that her family, specifically her daughter Kylie, has been worried about her safety. Speaking with a local Israeli TV network, the former Olympian said, per Mirror UK, that she spoke to Kylie Jenner about her status in Tel Aviv. She said,

"I spoke with my daughter Kylie, and she urged me to stay safe."

Assuring her daughter, she added,

"Don't worry, I'll keep myself safe, and they'll take care of me."

Caitlyn Jenner's comments came after she visited Jerusalem's Western Wall on Thursday, June 12, 2025, hours before the tension between Israel and Iran reached new heights. She shared images from her visit on X and the State of Israel also posted pictures of the reality TV star and former Olympian on their official site.

In another post on X, also on Thursday, Jenner reshared an article by the Jerusalem Post about her visit to Kibbutz Be'eri. In the caption, the Jenner family member wrote that she visited homes and families in the area, but noted that many of those people were not there anymore.

The Tel Aviv airport wrote on its website on June 12 and 13 that all flights to and from the Ben Gurion airport are "canceled until further notice" because of the current security situation in the city.

