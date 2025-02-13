"Can't blow out a candle"— Bristol Palin shares health update and "cannot believe" she hasn't been able to move half her face for three weeks

On February 13, 2025, Bristol Palin, daughter of former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, shared an update on her facial paralysis condition via Instagram Stories, noting that she "cannot believe" how long the symptoms have lasted, as per E! News. The ex-reality TV personality encountered this health scare last month and has been dealing with it for over three weeks now.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old Palin revealed that she is still unable to move the left side of her face.

"We're on day 23 of this. Which is absolutely insane. I can't move the left side of my face at all. It's really hard to blink, I can't blow out a candle," Bristol stated.

In the clip, she demonstrated how difficult it was to close her left eye or move the left side of her mouth. She admitted that she "cannot believe it's been over three weeks" since the symptoms first appeared.

Bristol Palin discusses Bell's Palsy diagnosis and treatment efforts

Bristol Palin initially sought medical attention when she woke up with a strange sensation on the left side of her face in January 2025. However, she noticed increased numbness and paralysis as the day progressed. She shared on Instagram Stories that doctors performed a CT scan and prescribed medication, but when test results returned normal, they suspected Bell's palsy.

As per the Mayo Clinic, Bell's Palsy is a temporary condition that causes "sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face." It is often linked to stress or lack of sleep. In her latest video, Bristol Palin confirmed that stress was likely a trigger for her case.

"Since it was set off by stress. I've been trying to eliminate everything that I can control that serves no purpose—that is just stressing me out," she explained.

In an effort to heal, Bristol Palin has tried various treatments, including acupuncture, lymphatic massage, oxygen chamber therapy, red light therapy, eliminating most processed foods, and cutting back on caffeine.

"I've been doing all the things. I've been doing acupuncture, lymphatic massage, oxygen chamber treatment, red light therapy, cutting out almost all of the processed foods, eliminating most caffeine," she continued

The reality TV personality also emphasized the importance of maintaining a strict routine and getting sufficient sleep.

"I'm sleeping pretty sound. Just trying my best to get this healed," she noted.

Despite being open about her journey on social media, Palin admitted she was initially hesitant to discuss it publicly. However, she decided to address the issue to prevent speculation, explaining that she wanted to control the narrative when people saw her in person.

She maintained an optimistic attitude and even joked about her appearance, comparing it to having a fishhook in her mouth. Palin also expressed hope for healing and recovery soon.

Bell's palsy is characterized by sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face. Those suffering from the condition would find it difficult to smile, blink, or perform basic facial movements. The exact cause remains unknown, but it is believed to be associated with viral infections, stress, or immune system disorders, as per Cleveland Clinic.

While most people recover fully within three to six months, some cases can last longer.

