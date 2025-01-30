What is Bell's Palsy? Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin opens up about facial paralysis as doctors suspect neurological disorder

Bristol Palin, daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and a former Teen Mom OG star, has opened up about experiencing facial paralysis, which doctors suspect to be Bell's palsy. In a series of Instagram Story videos on January 29, 2025, the 34-year-old detailed how she woke up nine days earlier with an unusual sensation on her face.

By the end of the day, the entire left side of her face had become numb and paralyzed, preventing her from blinking and limiting movement. Doctors have yet to confirm the diagnosis but have suggested stress and lack of sleep may have triggered the condition.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Bell's palsy is a condition that causes sudden, temporary weakness or paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face. It occurs when the facial nerve (cranial nerve VII) becomes inflamed, swollen, or compressed, disrupting signals between the brain and facial muscles.

This leads to drooping of the affected side of the face, difficulty closing the eye, and a loss of facial expressions. Other symptoms include drooling, loss of taste, and speech difficulties

Bristol Palin describes symptoms and initial diagnosis

Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin opens up about facial paralysis as doctors suspect neurological disorder (Image via Instagram/@bsmp2)

Bristol Palin explained that she first noticed something was wrong when her mouth appeared to be pulling to one side. Within hours, she lost all sensation on the left side of her face. Concerned, she underwent a CT scan and additional medical tests, all of which came back normal.

Doctors ultimately suspected Bell's palsy, a neurological disorder that causes temporary facial paralysis due to inflammation of the seventh cranial nerve. Palin was prescribed steroids and other medications to aid in her recovery.

According to medical experts, Bell's palsy is often caused by viral infections, stress, or a weakened immune system. While the exact cause remains unknown, common risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, and pregnancy. The condition usually resolves on its own within a few months, but treatment can help speed up the recovery process.

Bristol Palin has kept her followers updated on social media throughout her recovery. She shared that her inability to blink caused her left eye to become extremely dry. By the sixth day, she admitted feeling anxious as her face remained numb with no signs of improvement. However, she turned to alternative treatments such as acupuncture, which she credited for accelerating her recovery.

On the eighth day, Bristol Palin reported slight improvements, including returning sensation and mild pain, which she viewed as a sign that her nerves were healing. She emphasized the importance of early intervention and expressed gratitude for the progress she had made.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Bell's palsy affects an estimated 15 to 30 people per 100,000 annually, with around 1 in 60 individuals experiencing it at some point in their lives. It is the most common cause of one-sided facial paralysis and can affect people of all ages.

While some cases resolve without medical treatment, others may require corticosteroids, physical therapy, or antiviral medications if a viral infection is suspected. Most individuals recover fully within three to six months; however, some may experience lingering symptoms or require prolonged treatment.

Bristol Palin reflected on her experience, saying it had shifted her perspective on self-image and health. She acknowledged that she had often been critical of her appearance but now felt more appreciative of having a fully functioning face. She encouraged others to prioritize stress management and self-care to avoid similar health issues.

"But the next time that I look in the mirror and I pick myself apart where it's like, 'Oh my nose is long. I want a nose job. I want to do this. I want to do that,' I am going to remember this and I am just going to be so thankful for a normal functioning face cause this has been wild," Palin said.

Bristol Palin has transitioned from reality television to a career in real estate. She currently resides in Austin, Texas, where she leads the Bristol Palin Team under Austin Home Seekers, focusing on helping clients find their ideal homes, as reported by People.

