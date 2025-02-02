⁠“CLOCKED IT!”—Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Kimmi and Mel’s yelling match at the reunion

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 released a new episode on February 1, 2025, marking the end of the season. This reunion part 1 majorly focused on topics of feuds between the Scott brothers, i.e. Maurice, Marsau, and Martell, and their respective partners Kimmi, LaTisha, and ex-wife Mel.

Carlos, the host of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, discussed the topic of Maurice's DUI and asked him and Kimmi to get into the details of the night before he was arrested. Carlos also mentioned the time Mel brought up fan allegations of lipstick being spotted in Maurice's mugshot, implying cheating, and asked Kimmi how she felt about it.

Kimmi stated that Mel, for years, had tried to imply and insinuate cheating allegations between Kimmi and Maurice because she experienced the same in her own marriage. Mel said she only questioned what fans were talking about on the internet. At this moment, Kimmi argued that Mel was never okay with other cast members discussing what fans were talking about her, so why was it okay for her to bring up the same?

Trending

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville came to X to comment on this yelling match between the two.

"Kimmi CLOCKED IT!!! And Mel is shame," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"So Kimmi did all of that yelling, knowing that her and Mel had a conversation about production telling her to ask the question. And Kimmi said she figured that. But now she's trying to show out at the reunion," said another fan.

"Everyone one that stage knew Kimmi was correct about having to have a meeting with Mel," added a third.

"Kimmi is really mad at Maurice but not ready to confront him so she’s giving all this heat to Mel," another wrote.

Some fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville also pointed out the fact that Mel had mentioned producers asking her to bring up Maurice's DUI, so she wasn't at fault.

"Mel said the producers made her bring up the DUI to Kimmi and they talked about it after the cameras went down.. Forced *ss drama," an X user wrote.

"I agree with Kimmi.. Mel and Martel are committed to show that everyone else marriage has cheating too.. misery loves company," another user wrote.

"Mel said she won't tell Kimmi if she hears information so nobody is obligated to help or soothe Mel's ego. That's the job of Melometers," commented one.

"Kimmi honey clam down … lord. Why you didn’t go off on Mel like this at that second meet-up when you were demanding answers…," another wrote.

What Mel and Kimmi talked about on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 1?

While arguing with Mel on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Kimmi stated that Mel only insinuated such rumors because the latter got cheated on in her previous marriage. When Mel said she only said what the fans discussed on the internet, Kimmi argued that the other cast members never questioned Mel about what fans said about her.

Kimmi added:

"We didn't sit down every day and talk about whatever bare b**tjob you got".

To this, Mel responded that she only brought up the topic of Maurice's DUI and the lipstick marks on him because the producers asked her to do so. Kimmi accepted it but said that it wasn't the only instance of Mel insinuating cheating rumors. She said if any other cast member did the same, they would have had to attend a sit-down meeting with Mel, which made LaTisha chuckle.

Later on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, Carlos asked Mel if she would tell Kimmi if she found out Maurice was cheating on her. Mel replied that she wouldn't because she wasn't so close to Kimmi.

The next episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 will release on Saturday, at 8 pm ET, on OWN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback