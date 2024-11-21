"Decimated him"— The Challenge fans praise Cory for eliminating Josh

The Challenge season 40 aired episode 14 this week on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The segment saw the remaining cast members compete as individuals since the dissolution of their respective Eras.

The latest segment saw the cast compete in another daily challenge titled, Nother Trucker, which saw the players hang onto the sides of a moving truck. They had to swing and hit as many targets to win. However, Cory started with one target less as a penalty for losing a previous challenge.

Derek and Rachel secured victory. The latter had to decide which men she wanted to send into elimination, and picked Cory. Josh who hit the least number of targets was automatically sent into elimination.

During the elimination arena, Cory beat Josh 4-0 and emerged victorious. Fans praised Cory's performance in the elimination task online.

"Josh's performance was beyond pitiful. Cory decimated him easily. Good riddance," Oone person wrote on X.

"Well, at least he finally got to do a physical ELIMINATION-HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! How does this keep happening to Josh? He's so trash HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! This is some poetic comedy. I love this f*cking game," a fan commented.

"With his win over Josh, Cory is now 11-4 in Eliminations. Cory's won 8 out of his last 9 Eliminations. Wes is the only other man in Challenge history who has ever done that (he won 8 in a row). He got the W in blowout fashion, oh and he's got kids," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge season 40 commented on Josh's performance:

"Josh is the most pathetic challenger ever. Who the hell keep asking for him back and why??? He don’t even bring good drama just tears. Keep him off my screen. Thank you Cori. And stop targeting Cory you white mfs," a person wrote.

"I want to give Josh credit because he's put so much work into his body that was able to keep up with Jordan & Kyland in all the endurance comps from a physical perspective. That alone is crazy impressive. But if he wants to win, he's gotta work on puzzles & footwork," a fan commented.

"Josh’s biggest weakness unfortunately for him is something no amount of training can fix. He’s just not a natural athlete like a Jordan, Cory, Bananas etc. He’s clearly put in the work to improve his fitness, but The Challenge isn’t about who is in the best shape," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge further said:

"Watching Cory BRUTALIZE Josh was so satisfying, especially after Josh kinda betrayed him. 3-0 this season, not too bad! I kinda like a lone Cory, although I really want him to get some allies. Thankful I have him & Big Daddy Kyland to root for in this game," a person wrote.

"No wonder they had to add montage after montage to this episode, Cory made this elim last 5 mins total! Not that anyone thought he would lose to Josh of all people but they really couldn’t have given him a better elim for his skillset. Show up show out king," a fan commented.

Cory eliminates Josh in The Challenge season 40 episode 14

In The Challenge season 40 episode 14, Rachel sent Cory against Josh in an elimination task called Coming From Behind. The task required the contestants to start on the opposite sides of the wall while one attacked and the other defended.

The offender had to sprint towards the bell to earn a point, while the defender had to catch them and knock them out to keep them from reaching the bell. If they were able to do so, they would get a point. The first person to win four rounds would win the task. Cory won all four rounds in The Challenge season 40 episode 14 and eliminated Josh.

As the winner, he targeted Michele, Jenny, and Aviv. Before Josh went home, he had to hand out karma points and gave Rachel, Johnny Bananas, and Tori five karma points, while giving Cory just one.

Fans of The Challenge season 40 reacted to Josh's elimination from the MTV show and praised Cory's skills online.

The Challenge will return to screens next week with another episode on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

