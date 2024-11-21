"SPWED VENOM"— The Challenge fans criticize Laurel Stucky talking about her fight with Cara Maria online

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs new episodes every Wednesday on MTV. Several contestants of the ongoing reality competition have been feuding online, including eliminated contestant Laural Stucky.

Laurel and Nurys Mateo have been talking negatively about one another on X, and in the process, Laurel called out multiple cast members including Cara Maria.

Ahead of her elimination from the show, Laurel and Cara Maria got into an argument that required security to separate the two, and on November 18, 2024, while referring to the fight, Laurel said Cara Maria tried to get her "kicked off" the show. She also claimed that production offered her a therapist because the "subject matter was so hurtful."

Fans of The Challenge season 40 reacted to Laurel's statement about her fight with Cara Maria online and criticized her.

"YOU THE ONE THAT SPWED VENOM. Get help and don’t come back to 41 or next all stars please. We could use a cleanse of all your toxicity," one person wrote on X.

"You truly have a great opportunity to take accountability of the things you did and stop focusing on what others doing. I bet if you put that same energy into yourself as you do being a keyboard warrior, life would be okay for you," a fan commented.

"I would try to message you. Laurel, please take a break. You’re going too far. Be quiet for like a week. It will help you," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras recalled Laurel bringing up "abuse" from Cara Maria's past during the argument:

"Girl you brought up real abuse Cara experienced from a prior relationship to the point where a crew member was crying. Even other cast members who consider you a friend have called you out for that. I'd try to get you kicked off too if you did that to me," a person wrote.

"You brought up sh*t from her past that triggered her mentally and emotionally…. so yes it’s that serious stop playing the victim bro," a fan commented.

"They offered you a therapist because you f*cking need one because of YOUR actions not Cara’s LMFAO you are seriously so crazy. I WISH I had your level of delusion. You should have accepted the therapy. You really need to f*cking change," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge further said:

"I can’t believe you’re still doubling down on what you did. Cara isn’t the only DV survivor. Watching you weaponize her trauma won’t be forgotten by any of us. I know you have a conscious in there somewhere," a person wrote.

"Blah Blah Blah.!.! You’re a Bully and when Someone who isn’t Afraid of the Producers and doesn’t care about that Check, they’re gonna Put all types of Hands & Feet on you. Cuz at the end of the NONE of you are Real Friends Ya are CO Workers.!.! Nothing more," a fan commented.

"Offered me a therapist"— The Challenge star Laurel Stucky claims argument with Cara Maria was "hurtful"

The Challenge star Laurel Stucky's tweet about Cara Maria (Image via X/@laurelstucky)

On November 19, 2024, Laurel Stucky took to the social media platform X, to talk about her argument with Cara Maria, which was featured on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

Laurel tweeted that some cast members were "threatening" her with violence because she told her truth about "something," referring to her ongoing feud with Nurys Mateo. When a fan asked her to get "them banned," the eliminated contestant referred to her argument with Cara Maria.

Laurel said that she didn't do "lame sh*t" like that, unlike Cara Maria. She added that the cast member tried to get her kicked off The Challenge season 40.

"The producers actually offered me a therapist after the argument," she added.

Laurel added that they did so because the subject matter of Cara's and her argument was "so hurtful" to both of them. She called it "some real sh*t."

Cara Maria and Laurel Stucky got into an argument in episode 5, after Cara criticized the latter's behavior towards Michele, Emily, and Darrell. The two yelled at one another and needed security to intervene.

Cara Maria, who was left in tears, took to TikTok to address the fight, and claimed that Laurel had weaponized her past trauma by mimicking abuse that she had gone through.

Laurel's recent tweets on X earned a negative reaction online as fans criticized her for talking about Cara Maria online.

Episodes of The Challenge season 40 are available to stream on MTV.

