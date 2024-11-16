"Yesss king" — The Challenge fans react to Horacio defending Nurys against Laurel online 

Several The Challenge: Battles of the Eras contestants have been feuding online. The social media fight started when Laurel Stucky commented on co-competitors Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez Jr.'s relationship online and said the female cast member was angry that Horacio said Laurel was the "biggest blessing" to come out of his time on the MTV show. Nurys and Laurel have been criticizing each other on social media since.

On November 16, 2024, Nurys's boyfriend, Horacio, chimed in on the feud and criticized Laurel online. He told the female cast member not to disrespect his "girl" or their relationship and urged fans not to believe everything posted online.

Fans commented on Horacio taking a stand for Nurys against Laurel online. While some believed Nurys may have written the content of the Instagram story, others supported him for supporting his girlfriend. One person wrote on X:

"Yesss king defend your girl this granny should know her place."

"To the people saying Nurys wrote this, just because Horacio is quiet doesn't mean he has no mind of his own. He's the same guy who refused to stop being friends with Olivia when Nurys was beefing with her. Doesn't sound like a man completely controlled to me." A fan commented.

"I'm sorry but if Horacio is speaking up you know there's an issue. He's not get involved in the drama unless it's absolutely necessary," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge season 40 criticized Laurel's statements against Nurys:

"Laurel is clearly mentally unstable,how many relationships has she burned in this short period of time Ryan,Bananas even Horacio allies dropping like flies crazy work." A person wrote.

"I would be so done too cuz why this b*tch ranting about he's relationship and family and friends all bc he did want to fck her and she wishes she was his girl instead of nurys," a fan commented

"Laurel is too old to be bragging about a non existent relationship she had with someone 2 or 3 years ago. She's going to die alone and miserable. She's like 40 with no kids and no man," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras further said:

"Nurys behind him while she told him what to type out btw," a person wrote.

"Nurys wrote that as usual. She's the only one that ever mentions ~bAbiEs~ / Pathetic. She's so insecure," a fan commented.

The Challenge star Horacio speaks out against Laurel Stucky in light of her social media feud with Nurys Mateo

The Challenge star Horacio's Instagram story about Laurel Stucky (Image via Instagram/@horaciogutierrezjr)

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, aka season 40's Horacio recently took to social media to chime in on the ongoing feud between his girlfriend Nurys and fellow cast member Laurel Stucky.

In an Instagram story posted on November 16, 2024, the male cast member said he was "done" and called Laurel's behavior towards him and Nurys harassment. He said he thought Laural was his friend and would support him, but her behavior suggested the "complete opposite."

Horacio said he only ever asked for respect for his relationship and that he and The Challenge: Battle of the Eras star were "very happy" together. He added that his loved ones loved his girlfriend, and his mother recently joked about them having children together. He asked Laurel Stucky not to disrespect his girl and their relationship.

Fans reacted to the online feud and commented on Horacio's stand. While some praised him for defending Nurys, others believed the female cast member may have written the story on his behalf. They further criticized Laurel for her social media antics.

The Challenge season 40 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

