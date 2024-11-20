"Unfollowing you"— The Challenge fans divided by Laurel Stucky's response to Nurys Mateo amidst online feud  

MTV's The Challenge is currently airing season 40 and drops episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET. So far, several contestants have been eliminated, two of whom are in a social media battle. The feud began when Laurel Stucky commented on Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.'s relationship during an Instagram Live.

In response, Nurys posted a series of tweets calling out Laurel's "disgusting personality." Horacio also chimed in on the same via Instagram stories and criticized Laurel's online antics.

The latest addition to the feud was tweets from Laurel, during which the female cast member claimed Horacio would Facetime her "every day for 2 hours." She further claimed that Nursy didn't "have anything right" and called out the foundation of Horacio and Nurys's relationship.

Her response earned her backlash online as fans of the MTV show criticized Laurel on X. One person wrote:

"Unfollowing you as soon as I’m done here. You really need to stop with this! I have 2nd hand embarrassment for you. It’s been fun following you just to get your take on your time on the challenge but you have really taken this Nurys thing way to far. Try not being so hateful."

"First of all, you're lying because AS4 was filmed before S39. Basically, you're bragging about facetiming with Horacio daily before Nurys was ever in the picture. Secondly, go get Horacio back since you're the love of his life and everything he wants in life," a fan commented.

"Even if any of this is true, if he is denying it, you should be embarrassed and probably stop. He wants nothing to do with you. Even if he professed his undying love for you at one point, that’s NOT how he feels today. Clearly. Give up," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras supported Laurel:

"Laurel I sniffed this social path (ASPD) out long time ago. When he played Olivia in the daily bc she wasnt moving "fast" enough. She aint really messed with him since. & good for her. He is NOT the man they think he is & when Nurys is done with him, we'll hear all about it," a person wrote.

"I hope you're doing well. I can't imagine how hard it is when you have people constantly coming at you and irrelevant cast members trying to gain clout off your name. Rooting for you always," a fan commented.

"Honestly, I’m glad you checked her—Nurys was yapping about you on every podcast like it was her side hustle!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge season 40 further said:

"It don’t matter what he did !!! Girl you delulu we get it you’re trying to prove that he did want you, mama we don’t care he is with Nurys now and that’s it you look mad wild going on day long rants omg where is the shame ?" a person wrote.

"Babes this is actually embarrassing. Stop it! People are losing respect for you. That man is in a relationship… have some dignity truly," a fan commented.

"It's just truth"— The Challenge star Laurel Stucky claps back at Nurys Mateo

Laurel Stucky from The Challenge took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 18, 2024, to respond to a series of tweets by Nurys Mateo. She wrote that Horacio asked her to stop talking about the cast member and she said she would have if the latter hadn't gone on "twenty podcasts over 6 months" talking about how much she disliked Laurel.

She claimed that Nurys was "making stuff up" and that her tweet was the response Mateo sought. In another tweet, The Challenge season 40 cast member referred to a tweet in which Nurys said she would embarrass Laurel and said that the reality star said things that "didn't hurt" her "one micropunch."

"H came to visit me in FL and stayed with me for a week. It's just truth," Laurel wrote.

Laurel further said that Nurys liked to "act all hard" but she didn't know why she would "even step to" her. Responding to an X user's comment who called Laurel's tweets "embarrassing," the cast member said that Horacio would Facetime her every day for two hours after The Challenge season 39.

In a tweet posted on November 19, Laurel said that she said what she said because "someone" couldn't stop talking about her privately to her friends and publically. She added that she spoke about her and Horacio's relationship which was private and that he had come to visit her with "nothing more than truth."

Fans of The Challenge season 40 reacted to the online feud and were divided by Laurel's latest response to Nurys Mateo.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch a brand new episode of The Challenge on MTV.

