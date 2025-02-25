⁠“Exited the chat”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Ari and Bini deciding to divorce

Episode 13 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, The Last Judgement, was released on February 24. While Jasmine spoke to the therapists about the impossible situation Gino had put her in, Ari and Bini discussed their differences. Ari said that all she wanted from Bini was for him to take accountability for the past, which he wasn't doing.

Ad

When the therapists asked what the solution was, Ari said she wanted a divorce, and Bini agreed. The two counselors didn't counter their decision. Instead, they offered to help them by saying that they needed to figure out how they could get through with the decision in the best possible way.

They explained that they needed to work towards a healthy friendship and figure out co-parenting for their son Avi. Ari said in a confessional that the feeling was bittersweet because she was free from her everyday fights but sad because she had put five years into their relationship. Fans came to X to react to this decision.

Ad

Trending

"Ari & Bini has Exited the Chat. Technically Jasmine & Gino should also be leaving. Couples who already broke up should be forced to leave early. Or NOT show up at all," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bini is like: got my passwords! Peace out! Lol jk love him and wish him and Avi … and Ari the best," said another.

"Ari: I’m only here to let everyone know that Bini is an **shole. Bini: I just want my social media passwords. Bump this relationship," added a third.

"Ari is like this break up was hard. I mean y'all broke up last year so recreating the break up should have been a little easier," wrote another.

Ad

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort believed their marriage had ended long ago.

"Ari is like I am so sad that my marriage is ending. You mean the same marriage that ended last year?" an X user wrote.

"Ari & Bini stayed long enough to get their payment so they can now come clean & reveal they are actually in the process of divorce. SHOCKER! lol," another user wrote.

Ad

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort believed their separation would benefit their kid.

"Ari and Bini are doing the right thing, separating. It'll be better for the kid," commented one.

"Good for Bini, Ari, and overall Avi! He’s better off with two loving separated parents than 2 miserable ones! Wish them all the best, especially Avi!" wrote another.

Ad

The conversation Ari and Bini had with the counselors on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, episode 13

When Ari told the psychotherapist how she just wanted Bini to take accountability for his past mistakes, he laughed. The therapist called him out and asked why he was laughing when Ari was discussing something important. Bini stated that he was doing so because what she was saying wasn't true.

Ad

Ad

The psychotherapist then counseled Ari, saying:

"If he doesn't wanna take accountability the way that feels right for you, or feels good for you, there's nothing. What can I control? Control that. What can't I control? Let the rest go."

The counselor said in a confessional that Ari and Bini's problem was that they were so hung up on the past they couldn't move on further. They then asked them what they thought about the couples' activities they had been doing while at the 90 Day: The Last Resort. Ari said she was done with the relationship, while Bini stated that he was emotionally done too.

Ad

New episodes of season 2 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback