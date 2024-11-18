"Fishy"— 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans react to Joey's reason for ghosting production

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 aired episode 12, Catch 22, on November 17, 2024. The segment picked up with production trying to get in touch with new cast member, Joey. The end of last week's episode saw the crew being unable to get in touch with Joey when they came to pick him up for the airport.

In Sunday's episode, Joey answered his phone after production waited outside his house for an additional 20 minutes. When he opened the door, he said he had overslept and hadn't even packed yet. The cast member left for the airport without showering to meet Magda.

Fans of the TLC show reacted to Joey's reason for being unreachable before his flight.

"This guy’s supposed to be flying out to meet the “love of his life,” is filming a TV show, and had producers calling him for hours, and his excuse for not answering is that he overslept? Fishy," one person wrote on X.

"Allegedly, Joey answered the door to the crew explaining "overslept" with zit cream? on his face? Joey handles pressure impressively..." a fan commented.

"No WAY this man is serious. He overslept, didn’t pack, and now he forgot his PASSPORT? Wild" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 fans criticized Joey for being unprepared.

Its so clear Joey has never been in a relationship before. He packed 2 hours before his flight and didnt shower before leaving & didnt even remember a passport. No woman would allow a man to behave this way," a person wrote.

"To the producers Joey overslept on purpose!!!!! He did not want to go he wasn’t even packed!!! Joey was not going to answer that door. He felt like he had to but he didn’t want to," a fan commented.

"Joey woke up just in time because the #90DayFiance film crew was pounding on his door like they thought they were going to need a wellness check," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 further said:

"So this annoys me. I always get to my flight 2 hours early and watching JOEY stroll to the airport 45 minutes before take off and get on his flight kinda makes me feel i been wasting time at the airport this entire time," a person wrote.

"Hey 90 Day Fiance! If you're trying to make that Joe guy seem goofy, comical and adorable. It's not working. Please stop," a fan commented.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star Joey nearly misses his flight in episode 12

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12, the production team was finally able to get in touch with Joey, who claimed he overslept. They told him they had to leave for the airport in 20 minutes and Joey revealed he had not packed yet.

The cast member quickly packed, and they left for the airport. While in the car, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 participant told the crew he forgot his passport and had to go back.

Despite everything, Joey made it to the airport and arrived in Poland to meet Magda. The two hugged and he told her he missed her a lot. In a joint confessional, the male 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star said it was amazing to be with Magda. The female cast member said she did not expect him to smell good, but he did.

Magda added that she couldn't believe Joey was in Poland, and that she felt empty without him there.

Fans of the reality show commented on Joey's antics online and felt something was fishy about him claiming he overslept before his flight.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 will air episode 13 on November 24, 2024, on TLC.

