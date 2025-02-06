“Frienemy dynamic” — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Lisa and Whitney’s reunion fight

Episode 19 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5, part 3 of the reunion, aired on February 5, and with that, the season came to a definite end. The episode covered the drama between Bronwyn and Britani as the latter accused her of causing unrest between her and her daughters. It also had Meredith's explanation for her talks with ex-castmate Jen Shah.

Lisa and Whitney's feud was also addressed after Andy asked Whitney about the text she read out in one of the finale episodes, which claimed that Lisa and her husband, John brought other people into the bedroom. Whitney said she read it in front of the cast because she wanted to squash any beef between Lisa and herself, but she was wrong to do so.

This sent the ladies into a yelling match where they brought up every wrong thing they did to each other. Whitney then went to sit next to Lisa on her couch to reinstate that she apologized to her, but Lisa maintained that she always said sorry and repeated her mistakes.

Towards the end of their argument though, Lisa stated that she cared for Whitney. The latter reciprocated her feelings and the two seemingly squashed their beef on stage.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City came to X to react to their fight and make-up at the reunion.

"Whitney and Lisa’s frienemy dynamic is full of confusing tension lmfao," a fan said.

"I think Lisa just likes to hear herself talk…all that to confess her love for Whitney in the end…GIRL," said another fan.

"Glad to see Lisa and Whitney get SOMEWHERE! I hope they can at least keep thing’s cordial moving forward because I miss seeing on good terms with one another," added a third.

"Lisa Barlow says she’s “not fake” but then goes in for a FAKE hug to Whitney after just saying Whitney “burned a bridge” she’ll never get back?!" another wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City thought Whitney just wanted to be friends with Lisa.

"Whitney is so fucking desperate for Lisa Barlow friendship like girl leave her alone," an X user wrote.

"Lisa’s gonna cut up and start that sh*t again, Whitney…don’t get too comfortable around her," another user wrote.

"Whitney has low morals. Her friendship with Lisa is over. She gave Whitney a chance. She stabbed her in the back every single time with lies," commented one.

"Whitney is desperate to be Lisa's friend too. Her, Heather & Bronwyn are 3 peas in a pod cus Whitney should've actually told Lisa to kiss her *ss," wrote another.

The argument between Lisa and Whitney at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 3

When Andy brought up Whitney's message on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she asked Lisa why she couldn't "burn it" and put it in the past. Bronwyn tried siding with Whitney but Lisa called her out saying it wasn't her marriage Whitney was talking about so she shouldn't mediate.

Bronwyn quipped saying Lisa tried pulling her down by attacking her marriage the same night.

Whitney apologized and reasoned that she could've read out any other texts that called her terms "fake" or "phony" but she chose to read that text because she knew it would hurt Lisa the most. Lisa teared up saying:

"I've been through a lot with every single person here, you guys have f*cked me over so many times, that it's hard to be vulnerable."

She told Whitney that it was hurtful when she kept saying such things about her family and called her a liar. Whitney stated that she only read out th text because Lisa brought it up. She then accused Lisa of never taking accountability.

Lisa broke the yell spell on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion by saying that they might disagree over certain things but she did love her. Whitney echoed her sentiments and added that she too had a "lot of love and respect" for Lisa.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City can be streamed on Peacock, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

