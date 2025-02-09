"Girl bye" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Destiny alleging that Melody and Sunni "planned" the Moses storyline

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 aired Part Two of the reunion on February 8, 2025. It saw a heated confrontation ensue between Sunni, Melody, and Destiny after Destiny alleged that Sunni and Melody "planned" a storyline surrounding her ex-partner, Moses before coming on the show. She added that it was concocted to get back at her.

"Well, actually, you all met in July and planned this whole storyline, and then you all came on the show," Destiny said.

Destiny believed Moses married Sunni, her former friend and producer, to get back at her and secure access to the show's platform. When Melody and Sunni dismissed the allegation, Destiny accused them of meeting and plotting the storyline of Sunni and Moses' marriage to initiate drama. Melody and Sunni refused to accept the claim and called Destiny a "liar."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans took to X to comment on Destiny's claims. While many criticized her for pointing fingers at Sunni and Melody, some believed Destiny was telling the truth.

"Destiny be lying!!!!!! So now Mel and Sunni came up with this storyline for you?!!!! Girl bye," a fan wrote.

"If Sunni married Moses as a plot and a scheme to come at Destiny, she’s dumb AF," another fan commented.

"Destiny speaks as if she was one of the main cast members on #LAMH. Melody and Sunni went out their way to create a storyline around her and she hadn't been on the show since when? The storyline played all the way out and they got married. Really!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans disapproved of Destiny's claims.

"I don’t believe Melody met with sunny Based off the fact Melody doesn’t like destiny why would she help give her a storyline ?? That serves no benefit to her HOWEVER destiny can lie on camera & people will believe in because they don’t like melody," a user reacted.

"That is a reach that Moses would marry Sunni to talk to destiny," a person commented.

"The delusion is real. Destiny, that man doesn't want you. He chose Sunni and married her," another fan wrote.

"Wait! Mel and Sunni got together and plotted for Sunni to marry Moses? Huh? Destiny is delulu!" one user posted.

In contrast, some Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans supported Destiny, convinced she was telling the truth.

"I believe Destiny. Especially since Sunni used to be a producer, she knows how to plan a storyline," a person reacted.

"I’m glad Me walked away. I believe Sunni and Mel did concoct this storyline. Guilty as charged," another netizen commented.

"No apology that would fix that" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny criticizes Sunni for involving her child in their dispute

When Destiny alleged that Sunni and Melody met and planned the Moses storyline, the reunion host, Carlos interjected to clear the air. He revealed Sunni and Moses were approached to come on the show and added that Destiny was aware of their arrival.

Carlos then attempted to resolve the feud between Destiny and Sunni, by urging them to come to "a place of forgiveness." Sunni claimed she did not have "any beef" with Destiny and wished to put their dispute behind them. When Carlos asked the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star if she wanted to apologize to Destiny, she hesitated to say yes, convinced it would not make a difference.

Destiny confirmed that Sunni's apology would not make a difference, criticizing her for involving her children in their argument.

"You decide to go low and even decide to bring my child into it and to say that, 'I know why you got a divorce and I'm gonna tell the world about it' and then you start insinuating that I don't know the paternity of my kid when I've never been in a situation where I didn't know the paternity of my child, there is no apology that would fix that," Destiny said.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast member added that she wanted Sunni gone. Later in another segment of the episode, Sunni and Melody discussed Destiny's claims, demeaning her for accusing them of concocting a storyline.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET exclusively on OWN.

