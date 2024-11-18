“Heartbreaking”- Sister Wives fans react to Ysabel getting emotional over Christine moving in with David

Season 19 of Sister Wives aired episode 10 on November 17. It was titled A Man After My Own Heart and documented Christine preparing to move into her new house with David. It also saw the new couple going off-roading in Moab where David went down on one knee.

Christine and David decided to move in only three months after they first met. The transition wasn't so smooth for some of Christine's children, including Ysabel, who admitted to feeling nervous about Christine's move into her new house, even though she was happy for her mom.

She also teared up, fearing she would see even less of her father Kody because of her mom's move with David. She told her mom she didn't want to lose her connection to her father. Christine assured her that David wouldn't replace her dad but would be a father figure whom she could always go to.

Fans of Sister Wives reacted to Ysabel's concerns.

"Ysabel crying over her dad is heartbreaking. Kody has failed her so much," said one fan.

"Poor confused Ysabel has never seen her mother so happy and confident in a relationship because her daddy treated her like crap lol," another fan said.

"Ysabel crying and desperate for a relationship with her dad is heartbreaking. Kody doesn’t deserve these kids," a third one wrote.

"It’s sad so see Ysabel cry about Kody but like Kody has only had interest in having a relationship with the kids he shares with Sobyn and not any of the other kids," wrote another.

Some fans of Sister Wives asked Ysabel to understand that the father's attention shouldn't be dependent on her mother's relationship status.

"Ysabel, honey, sweetie, your relationship with your father shouldn’t be dependent on who Christine is moving on with. That should be a sign that his priorities are not where they should be," wrote one.

"This is truly heartbreaking, watching Ysabel beg for reassurance that she can still have her dad when she knows that he will not have HER....! Seeing the difference of an involved dad is killing her and Christine doesn't seem as affected as she should by it," wrote another.

"THERE IT IS. There’s the real reason Ysabel is struggling. She knows that now that David is in the picture Kody is not gonna want to have anything to do with them. It’s all a game to him and he loves to use his time/attention/love as a pawn to fuck w/ his kids' heads," a third fan added.

"Ysabel, you're not getting YOUR dad because he doesn't give a f****ck about any kids but his with Sobbin. David isn't going to try to take his place but just being present is much more," wrote one.

Ysabel's conversation with Christine on episode 10 of Sister Wives season 19

When Ysabel saw Christine's new house on Sister Wives episode 10, she loved it. She went into every nook and corner of the house and appreciated it. Then Christine asked her if it was weird for her to see her moving in with a new man. Ysabel admitted it was odd.

When Christine asked what was odd, Ysabel said it was the speed with which they were developing their relationship, given the fact that they had only met each other three months ago.

But Ysabel also acknowledged the fact that it would be the first time Christine would be living with a man full-time and she was happy it happened.

Later in Sister Wives episode 10, Ysabel said that she was concerned she would lose all connection with her dad now that her mom was with someone else.

Christine said that Ysabel had always hoped for Kody to be a present father. Ysabel said that David came off as a present father based on how he acts with all his children, so she was looking forward to forge a new relationship with him.

New episodes of Sister Wives season 19 come out on Sundays, at 10 pm ET, on TLC.

