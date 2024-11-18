Sister Wives season 19 episode 10 recap: David proposes to Christine while Kody helps Meri move

The Brown family's polyamorous lifestyle is the focus of TLC's Sister Wives, featuring Kody Brown and his four wives: Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine. The reality show is currently in its 19th season, with episode 10 airing on November 17, 2024.

Previous episodes of Sister Wives have centered around Meri, Janelle, and Christine as they rebuild their lives after splitting from Kody. The latest episode saw David going down on one knee and proposing to Christine, while Ysabel shared her concerns regarding their relationship. Meri asked for a severance package from Kody after 30 years of marriage

Meri and Kody's marriage officially ended in a legal divorce, although they remained spiritually connected until 2023. Meanwhile, Christine severed ties with Kody in 2021, and Janelle brought an end to their 30-year relationship in 2022.

What happened in Sister Wives season 19 episode 10?

Christine Brown compared her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown to her romance with David Woolley, after the latter's proposal on the latest episode of Sister Wives. Christine stated she had never felt this deeply in love before and confessed she never loved Kody as much as she loved David.

“I’ve never felt like this before. Never been this much in love either. I never loved Kody as much as I love David. Was never in love with Kody like I’m in love with David. Never," confessed Christine.

David proposed to Christine in April 2023 during a trip to Moab, Utah, where he took her to see the red rocks and clear skies before popping the question. Christine described the moment as "perfect," and was touched by David's romantic gesture. She was surprised by how loving David was when asking for her hand.

Christine later went to her daughter, Ysabel's place, where the latter expressed her concerns regarding the pace at which her mother and David were moving. Ysabel asked Christine whether David was trying to replace Kody, her birth father.

Christine was surprised at this sudden confrontation, but assured her daughter that what she had with David was special and they intended to stay together for a lifetime. Ysabel expressed in a confessional that Christine's marriage to David might push Kody further away.

She feared that her chance at a close relationship with Kody was slipping away, and worried that her bond with him may eventually cease to exist. However, Ysabel clarified that her concerns are not due to any perceived malicious intent from David, but rather a natural consequence of the changing family dynamics. She acknowledged that David prioritizes the well-being of those around him.

"I worry that my Dad, the chance of having a really close relationship with my Dad is slowly going away. I'm worried that my relationship with my father would not exist anymore," expressed Ysabel.

Meanwhile, on Sister Wives, Kody expressed nostalgia for his past relationship with Meri, who announced her plans to move to Utah earlier than expected. Meri, 53, and Kody were legally married in 1990 and divorced in 2014 but remained in a spiritual union for nearly 10 more years.

Kody offered to help Meri with the move, driving a truck from Arizona to Utah. Meri asked Kody to help, jokingly calling it her "severance package." Kody was unsure how to react to the comment, and confessed to having mixed emotions about Meri's departure, saying it would be good for her but also leaving him with a sense of nostalgia and heartache.

Meri questioned Kody's sudden interest in her well-being on Sister Wives, pointing out that he had done everything in his power to push her away for the past decade. Kody said his immediate reaction was to think the move would be good for Meri, but he no longer shares his true feelings with her.

Watch new episodes of Sister Wives airs on Sundays on TLC.

