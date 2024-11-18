“HERE.FOR.IT”- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans react to Bozo’s friends supporting Vanja

Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 was released on November 17. The episode was titled Catch 22 and documented some unforeseen and unlucky developments in Vanja's relationship with her Croatian flame, Bozo.

After Vanja arrived in Croatia, Bozo told her he wanted to take things slowly and not rush into getting into a relationship. This was surprising to Vanja because they were romantically involved online. However, she gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought of giving him more time. She also saw further hopes because Bozo wanted her to meet his friends. So when she met his friends, she talked to them about Bozo's commitment issues and asked Bozo if he was still hung up on his ex.

Trending

His friends supported Vanja as they asked him to make the most out of the 3 weeks she was there. When she asked him about his ex, they encouraged him to spill the beans, suggesting there was something to spill. However, Bozo said his ex wasn't involved, he then asked Vanja to spend the rest of her time there alone, thus breaking up. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé came to X to react to his friends supporting Vanja instead of him.

"Bozo’s friends are putting his feet to the fire and I am HERE. FOR. IT." said one fan.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@dontcallmenger)

"I absolutely love that Bozo's friends are throwing him under the bus," another fan said.

"Bozo’s friends can’t believe he pulled a girl like her meanwhile he doesn’t even want her. Date one of the friends Vanja and charge it to the game. Yall haven’t even kissed yet," a third one wrote.

"The friends are realizing that Vanja doesn’t realize that Bozo is a Bozo and they’re feeling sorry for her and confused because they know she deserves better," another wrote.

Most fans of 90 Day Fiancé praised Bozo's friends for standing up for Vanja and understanding how their friend was in the wrong.

"The hot man in the red plaid is right! Bozo is wasting Vanja's time," an X user wrote.

"I am glad at least Bozo's friends has some damn sense!" another X user wrote.

"With friends like Bozo’s who needs enemies! Loool," one commented.

"Bozo’s friends wondering if Vanja is all there mentally since she traveled all the way to Croatia for a clown," commented another.

The conversation between Vanja and Bozo's friends on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12

On 90 Day Fiancé episode 12, after a little small talk upon meeting his friends, Vanja dived straight into what was important to her by asking them about the kind of girls he dated before her. One of his three friends said the last one was like her, which made Vanja jokingly ask him if she was a replacement.

Vanja then revealed that Bozo hadn't even kissed her since she came to Croatia. His friends too were shocked at the revelation and asked what was wrong with him. Bozo defended himself by saying he didn't want to rush things, while Vanja asked if he was still hung up on his ex.

Bozo said he didn't "sit on two chairs" and shared that the girl now had a boyfriend. His friends then told him he was wasting his time because he wasn't making the most out of it while Vanja was still there. But Bozo went into a 90 Day Fiancé confessional to say that it was better if he ended things there because he felt pressurized. He then told Vanja that he was ending things because she was rushing and that he was going to cancel their meeting with his mom.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback