“Hilarious”- The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to dog poop fiasco at Stacey’s charity event

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 came to an end with the finale episode 17 released on February 2, 2025. The episode was titled All Bark, No Bite after Stacey's charity event that promoted the adoption of dogs in need. Apart from that, the episode also saw Stacey and Karen clashing, Wendy and Karen visiting the White House and Ashley revealing that she had filed divorce papers to separate from her husband.

The episode built up to the cast members getting ready for Stacey's big event. At the event, after Stacey honored everyone who adopted a dog one by one, everyone assembled on stage with their adopted dogs at the end. Here, the fog diffusers went off as a sign of celebration, but they jump scared the dogs, who, in response, pooped all over the floor.

This sent the ladies into a frenzy as they screamed, retched, and ran all across the hall. Karen also excused herself to throw up in a bin situated backstage. Some of the other cast members complained about the stink while others just disapproved of what went down.

Trending

Meanwhile, Stacey reprimanded whoever put off the fog diffusers and scolded them for not including her in the decision. They said she knew of it and the scene even flashed back to her being informed of the decision, yet she denied knowing it. Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac came to X to react to the chaos the dog pooping created.

"Not the smoke screen scaring the puppies to them taking a sh*t. I swear this dog show is hilarious," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@Kemy_87)

"Who’s bright idea was it to use a fog blaster around dogs and not expect to spook them (hence the sh*t show LITERALLY)," said another.

"Why is everyone screaming because the dogs are pooping? Unfortunately, dogs can't speak and let you know they have to go to the bathroom," added a third.

"Y'all are asking why are these women running and screaming over dog poop. All these women probably love dogs and might even have dogs, but do they personally clean up after them...," another wrote.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac criticized the decision to use the fogger at a dog event.

"Seriously?? Yes… blow smoke at the dog gala, so the poor dogs are so scared and pooping everywhere. It’s ridiculous. Do better," an X user wrote.

"All that commotion scared the sh*t outta that poor dog. Literally," wrote another.

"Dogs barking, sh*tting everywhere, and unexpected smoke and fog. There’s too much going on," commented one.

"They hollering like they never saw dog poop before!" another wrote.

What else went on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 17?

Episode 17 of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 saw Ashley talking to her family about her divorce with Michael finally going through. She shared that she and her family had both been eagerly waiting for the separation for the past few years as she toasted to the process finally coming to an end in the coming week.

In other news on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen, and Stacey, who were good friends once, clashed after the former expressed her dislike of Stacey's affinity with Mia. Stacey defended herself by saying she had always stood up for Karen whenever Mia accused her of something she wasn't. However, for Karen, things were beyond repair as she stated that she had "demoted" Stacey from a "friend" to an "associate".

Meanwhile, Wendy and Karen went to the White House, where the latter interviewed the Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about her journey to the position. They addressed topics such as race, gender, etc, when it came to electing personnel for the cabinet.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback