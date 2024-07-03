How is Latisha Scott related to Keke Jabbar? ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star passes away at 42

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar passed away at the age of 42. The news was confirmed in a statement issued by Jabbar's family, which was read out by Marcella Speaks on Tuesday during a live stream. While it was revealed that Keke died in peace at home, the cause of her death has not yet been explained.

Marcella read out,

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love."

Meanwhile, LaTisha Moore Scott also took to social media to express her grief after the death of Keke Jabbar. Latisha is the late reality TV star's cousin.

Keke's death came as a shock to many fans, who took to social media to share their reactions and express their condolences.

Keke Jabbar's family shared a statement announcing her death; ask for privacy to process the loss

YouTube vlogger Marcella Speaks spoke about Keke, and the statement provided the grieving family. During the YouTube live stream, Speakes read the statement from Keke's family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter."

The statement further read,

"She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family."

In the meantime, Keke Jabbar's cousin, LaTisha, who was also her co-star on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, asked the fans and audience for some privacy in this difficult time. On Instagram, she wrote,

"At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!"

Despite being cousins, Keke Jabbar and LaTish had often been seen in a feud while they were on the show together. The pair's strained relationship surfaced on the show several times. In one recent scene, during a confrontation, Keke could be seen throwing a drink at LaTisha's face.

Deadline further reported that Keke was accused of using hard drugs earlier this year. It was further alleged that she used someone else's urine to pass a drug test. Jabbar, however, denied all the allegations. The show's producer, Carlos King, too, asked her if she was sober while she was shooting, to which the late star replied that she was.

Keke Jabbar is survived by her husband, three children, parents, and cousins.

