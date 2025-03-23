How many children does Nick Viall have? Bachelor alum's wife Natalie Joy announces second pregnancy loss in months

Bachelor alum Nick Viall's wife, Natalie Joy, suffered another miscarriage, the second one in the past two months. She shared the news on her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 23, 2025, saying that she "miscarried again" while still mourning the loss of the baby she was expecting with Viall early this year. She wrote:

"While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again. It took some time to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude."

Natalie Joy, who co-hosts the podcast The Viall Files with Nick Viall, continued:

"This past week I miscarried again. It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again and honestly i may never will but i hope to keep yall involved in whatever that may look like."

A screenshot of Natalie Joy’s Instagram Story (Image via @nnataliejjoy/Instagram)

During her latest miscarriage, she had to undergo a dilation and curettage. She also said that it may take her some time time feel like herself again after having a miscarriage the second time. However, throughout the process, Natalie Joy said that her husband and their baby, River Rose, are the reason she survived the entire ordeal.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have one kid, a daughter named River Rose, who they welcomed on February 2, 2024.

Nick Viall's wife had a miscarriage in January 2025, which she said was the "biggest heartbreak"

Months before her latest Instagram story and miscarriage news, Nick Viall's wife, Natalie Joy, shared in a January 29 episode of their podcast, The Viall Files, that she had a miscarriage. At the time their daughter River Rise was 11 months old.

She recalled the heartbreak of the loss, saying:

"As I sit here today, I'm actively miscarrying our second child, and it has been the biggest heartbreak, I think, of my life. I've never experienced something where I feel so empty inside."

Nick Viall's wife also explained that miscarrying is not anything new in her family, sharing that her sister had 12 miscarriages. That said, she admitted that "you don't really know the loss that they feel until you go through it yourself." At the time, the Bachelor alum also said that he didn't know how to react when he first heard the news of the miscarriage.

The couple also talked about raising their 11-month-old, now 1-year-old, at the time, with Natalie Joy admitting that "it sucks" because while she mourned the pregnancy loss, she also had to be "so alive for River." She talked about being "so tired" all the time from "performing" and showing a brave face, which put her in a "really confusing state."

She also admitted that she questioned herself about losing the baby when she just had a "successful, non-complicated pregnancy and birth" with River Rose.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy recently celebrated their baby River Rose's first birthday, whom she called a "dream come true" in an Instagram post on February 3, 2025, a day after her birthday.

