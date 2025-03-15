"So sad" — Love After Lockup: Crime Story fans react to Amber and her mother's devastating relationship

Love After Lockup: Crime Story returned with a new episode on March 14, 2025. It featured Amber discussing her relationship with her mother and revealing the factors that led to her becoming a drug addict and a trafficker. While speaking to the cameras, Amber confessed that her mother encouraged her lifestyle of drugs, recalling how they used to get intoxicated together when Amber was still young.

Ad

The Love After Lockup: Crime Story star admitted that getting intoxicated with her mother was as comfortable as "getting h*gh" with anybody else. Amber added that the habit of consuming drugs soon turned into a "normal" everyday activity for them.

It all started when Amber was around 11, gaining access into bars and clubs using her mother's ID. In one of the segments of the episode, Amber was shown laughing with her mother while reminiscing about her activities. She then recalled selling drugs to men and "older people" at clubs and parking lots and "having fun" later.

Ad

Trending

Amber and her mother further bantered about when Amber brought home a "chunk" of intoxicant to give to her. However, once matters escalated, the pair landed themselves in prison. Love After Lockup: Crime Story fans took to X to comment on Amber and her mother's relationship. While many criticized Amber's mother for encouraging her lifestyle, others worried for her well-being.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I find it so sad when Amber’s Mom is joking about using drugs with Amber when she was so young," a fan wrote.

"Damn I'm concerned about Amber. She looks badly sick. Baby girl, I will pray for you," another fan commented.

"Get h*gh with your mother? Smh," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love After Lockup: Crime Story fans were critical of Amber and her mother's relationship.

Ad

"Out of all the kids a mother could teach a child she teaches hers to sell drugs and get h*gh," a user reacted.

"Sad seeing Amber getting h*gh on drugs with her mother!!" a person commented.

"She was getting h*gh with her mom how sad," another fan wrote.

"Amber was only 11 when she was being like her mom having her first taste of c*ke. Her mom smiles brightly claiming she didn't know. Is her smile guilt? A nervous smile? Maybe proud they survived the life they had been living," one user posted.

Ad

Other Love After Lockup: Crime Story fans said:

"Amber’s mom takes the win over Brittany’s for worst mother of LAL," a person reacted.

"At least Amber's mom apologized for being a bad mother," another netizen commented.

"Made the best of a bad situation" — Love After Lockup: Crime Story star Amber's mother comments on spending time with her daughter in prison

Ad

Ad

In one of the segments of the Love After Lockup: Crime Story episode, Amber revealed she and her mother were imprisoned on drug trafficking charges. She stated she was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the option of getting a parole depending on her behavior. Following the 10-year sentence, Amber had to serve another 20 years on probation.

However, the same terms were not offered to Amber's mother. While speaking to the cameras, she revealed her mother got a "straight 10-year sentence." The Love After Lockup: Crime Story star expressed that her time in prison with her mother was a "turning point" in their relationship as it changed "the whole dynamic" of their equation. Amber claimed her mother turned into a completely different person.

Ad

Ad

While sharing her opinion of their time together behind bars, Amber's mother said:

"Prison memories are not good memories, but we made the best of a bad situation. Instead of walking around being miserable and blaming everybody, we tried to better ourselves."

She then confessed that if she were to "do this all over again," she would not do drugs. Instead, she would raise her daughter and be in her life "the whole time" without being under the influence of any drug. Regardless, she was grateful for where they stood and admitted they shared a better dynamic now than in the past.

Ad

Love After Lockup airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on We TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback