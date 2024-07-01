"I gave it my all" — Love Island USA's eliminated contestant Connor reflects on his journey

Love Island USA shared a video on X on July 1, 2024, featuring eliminated contestant Connor Newsum. The clip included a combination of statements Connor made before entering the villa and what he said after his exit. He was seen seemingly reacting to his previous comments as he said that while he tried very hard to find love, he ended up making some of the best friendships he's ever had.

"So I did not make it to the end. That’s all good. I gave it my all. Made a ton of great friends. And you know, it didn’t work out. That’s all good. But I’m still looking," he said.

Connor Newsum was among the contestants on the popular reality TV dating show Love Island USA season 6. This is a spinoff of the original British reality show of the same name. During the show, participants, known as Islanders, enter a villa to find their potential romantic partner.

Trending

"I'm still hoping to meet a bombshell blonde" — Love Island USA season 6's Connor Newsum says after his exit

Expand Tweet

The recent clip saw Newsum expressing his excitement about initially entering the villa. He was seen talking about his desire to meet a "bombshell blonde," and reacting to his past comments, he said:

"I'm still hoping to meet a bombshell blonde. There were a few gorgeous blondes in the villa. Just don’t know if they were right for me. So hoping to meet a few more outside."

Before entering the villa, he said that he wished to stay until the end and find his love. Reacting to this, he said, "So I did not make it to the end. That’s all good. I gave it my all." He ended the video by addressing his family members at home and his fellow islanders in the villa, as he said:

"To all my friends and family at home - 'I’m so sorry for everything you saw on the show.' To all my fellow Islanders, 'I love you all so much. You’re an incredible group of people. And you’re some of the best friends I’ve ever made'."

Connor's elimination from Love Island USA

On Love Island USA season 6, the islanders had to choose a partner for themselves, either a new one or their existing one. However, by the end of day 15, Connor Newsum was left without his partner after Leah paired up with Miguel.

Soon after, he received a text from the host, Ariana Madix, and it stated that he had 30 minutes to say goodbye to the cast members. Before his departure, he shared that he was "leaving here smiling" and expressed that the men in the villa were like brothers to him.

"I didn't find what I came here for but I did find an amazing, absolutely incredible group of humans, who've just become an absolute family to me. The guys in here, you guys are my f*cking brothers and all the girls, you're all incredible. You've all just taken me in and made me feel so at home here and I didn't expect that, so leaving here smiling," he said.

Fans can stream Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback