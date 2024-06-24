Who is Miguel Harichi? Meet Love Island USA's newest 'bombshell'

Love Island USA season 6 recently introduced fans to a new 'bombshell' named Miguel Harichi, who is a fitness model by profession. In his Instagram bio, he promises netizens their "daily dose of fitness content." He hails from London and often showcases his enthusiasm for fitness on the platform, where he has 41.5k followers, as of this writing.

He is a new addition to the villa and joined the other contestants on episode 9 of the series, which aired on June 20, 2024, on Peacock. His recent appearance on the show marked his debut in the world of reality TV. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Set in Fiji, season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples’ challenges, and even a few surprise guests. Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed."

Trending

Miguel Harichi: The new 'bombshell' of Love Island USA season 6

27-year-old Miguel Harichi recently entered the villa and challenged old bonds in an effort to build connections.

The fitness model and actor also has a YouTube channel called CSB with three of his friends. The description of the page reads, "Just a group of 4 Guys living their best lives." The channel was created on February 28, 2022, and only has one video so far. The video is two years old and features a general knowledge quiz, with 5.1k views. The channel has 287 subscribers as of this writing.

Introducing himself on the show, he said:

"I'm six foot king with muscles to last, and they ain't just for show. I got the strength to match. I'm the whole package when it comes down to it, and you're gonna see the game when I step in."

Miguel's credits also include We Die Young and Ted Lasso and his entry in Love Island USA left fans excited. They are now eager to see what fate has in store for him.

Miguel Harichi in Love Island USA season 6

Miguel arrived on the hit show during the kissing challenge and lost to Kendall. In episode 10, he was seen talking to JaNa Craig, who was paired with Connor. JaNa and Connor broke up eventually as the latter expressed that he had started to develop feelings for Leah. Miguel later ended up being paired with Liv.

He then took part in the Burning Love challenge, where he and Liv had to complete tasks and answer questions about the other couples. It was later announced that Miguel and Liv were not part of the public vote as Miguel was immune because he had just joined the show. Miguel and the other safe boys, Kordell, Aaron, and Connor, chose Hakeem as one of the three vulnerable males to get eliminated.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, which aired on June 24, 2024, Miguel was seen flirting with Nicole, telling her that she was his number one choice. Miguel and Liv were still paired with each other after the elimination round. However, the show is all about recoupling and fans are eager to witness Miguel's journey unfold.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 air on Peacock at 9 pm ET from Thursday through Tuesday.