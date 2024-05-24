"I'm just a single mom" — Survivor 46's Liz Wilcox claims she lied about being a millionaire

Survivor 46 fourth-place finisher Liz Wilcox revealed that she lied about being a millionaire on the show.

The participant was well-known for her fiery attitude. She was ready to claim the “victor” title, but before she did, Ben Katzman sent her into firemaking and eventually out of the game. No prospective trip to Applebee’s in sight. However, before her departure, Wilcox had one thing to say to her fellow contestants.

Among her parting words were that she knew she wouldn't be allowed to win the $1 million prize anyway because she’s a millionaire. Naturally, viewers are wondering and suspicious of Wilcox’s claim.

But after the season 46 finale aired, Liz Wilcox revealed that she had lied. During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, dated May 23, she was asked about what would have been her winning argument to the jury if she’d made it to Day 26.

She said—

“I knew that I wasn’t going to go in there and try to blend in. That was something I talked about in the casting process. And I knew that people tend to dismiss me. Very similar to Ben’s story, I’ve always been the clown of the party.”

She continued saying—

“And I said: Instead of trying to hide that or try to be something I’m not, why don’t I just lean 10% more into the personality? And so I did. Instead of trying to hide my wealth, I actually exaggerated it. I’m not a millionaire, or rumored billionaire, sorry to break hearts. I’m just a single mom.”

“I just said that to minimize my threat level” — Liz Wilcox revealed why she lied about being a millionaire

After the Survivor 46 finale, Liz Wilcox also took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight about her “wealth” or lack of it, along with the reason why she did it. In it, she wrote—

“For the record, I’m not actually a millionaire. I just said that to minimize my threat level. It worked until it didn’t. Ben’s a hard one to read. Allergies are real tho. Obvi.”

Although it's impossible to predict if Liz Wilcox's tactics would have helped her convince the jury to go in her favor given that she didn't make it to the final three.

Survivor contestants are paid according to how long they stay on the show, as long as they make it to the jury, which Liz Wilcox did. Coming back as a jury member, Liz Wilcox voted for Charlie Davis to win Survivor 46.

Talking about her choice with Entertainment Weekly, Wilcox said—

“I voted for Charlie because of his move at final seven. Kenzie and I really wanted to keep Venus. Kenzie and I wanted to be in the final three together with Venus. And he was not budging, and he convinced not only Kenzie but me to keep Q and betray Venus.”

She admitted to being “played,” which solidified her choice for the season’s victor. That said, Kenzie Petty won the show’s 46th season and the $1 million prize Liz Wilcox was coveting.