“I’m pleased!!!”— Baddies Midwest fans praise Big Lex for fighting Ivori

Episode 4 of Baddies Midwest season 6 was released on November 17. The episode documented past and present feuds coming to the surface as the Baddies confronted each other at the Detroit house.

The entire episode took place on the lawn of the Detroit house, where they set out to reach in the last episode. Here, several Baddies engaged in one-on-one physical altercations as a way to address even the slightest beefs they had with each other.

Things were already heated between Big Lex and Ivori since the last episode, as the latter called out Lex for not having a say in her fight with Summer. She also implied that Big Lex was just there for clout. After Pretty P whacked Big Lex for Ivori on the Sprinter in the last episode, it was time for Big Lex to fight Ivori herself in this episode.

Trending

Apart from their fight in this episode, fans also saw the two of them fighting in the promo of the upcoming episode, which made them praise Big Lex on X. One fan on X wrote:

"Big Lex whacking Ivori AGAIN? I’m pleased!!!"

A screengrab of a tweet (Image via X/@hourdrive)

Fans continued to share their opinions and praise Lex.

"Big Lex you worded that so good baby, yet ANOTHER reason I love yo pretty good fighting *ss, these h*es mad cus Summer entertaining & they all wanna problem/storyline so they taking ts personal HOEWELL!" another said.

"The MVPS ARE BIG LEX DIAMOND THE BODY AND SUMMER PERIOD ONLY," a third fan added.

"& no shade but Ivori can’t do nun with Lex fr Lex be giving her a run for her money," another wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans of Baddies Midwest anticipated their upcoming fight in episode 5.

"Look like Big Lex finna be whooping Ivori again in the next episode," an X user wrote.

"Big Lex REALLY not letting up on Ivori, and I'm LIVING for it," another user wrote.

"Lex didn’t come to play with these mfs ok I see you," commented one.

"'I don’t start fights I finish them'. PERIOD LEX," another wrote.

The fight between Big Lex and Ivori on episode 4 and episode 5 of Baddies Midwest season 6

The beef between Big Lex and Ivori began with a conflict involving Summer and Ahna. After Summer confronted Ahna for being unfair to her at the Baddies Midwest audition, Ivori called out Summer for trying to intimidate other newbies by taking up fights with the OGs. This rattled Summer, who went after Ivori on the Sprinter van itself.

Later in Baddies Midwest episode 3, Ivori called out Big Lex for not speaking up for or against her and for playing it safe. Pretty P, who was in support of Ivori, whacked Big Lex for Ivori because Ivori was far from Big Lex on the van while Pretty P was right next to her.

When they got out of the van at the end of episode 3, Big Lex and Ivori clashed on the lawn of the Detroit house. They went for another round in Baddies Midwest episode 4 as well. Ivori said if Big Lex was eager for them to fight then she wanted to fight. Big Lex said she didn't call out her name because she wasn't the one to start a fight but to finish one.

This flashed back to a scene of Ivori where she was seen saying she was going to "give them what the f*ck they want." After they went for it, the security held them back, but they kept calling each other out verbally. Their fight is set to extend into the upcoming episode, as the promo showed Ivori jumping on Big Lex in the Detroit house and Lex giving it back.

For more updates on Baddies Midwest, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @thezeusnetworkbaddies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback