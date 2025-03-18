"I was stripped of my entire life" — Christine Quinn opens up about her harrowing divorce from Christian Dumontet

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn has spoken out about her marriage to ex-husband Christian Dumontet, detailing her struggles before and after the March 2024 domestic dispute that led to his arrest. Quinn revealed that she was allegedly locked out of her financial and personal accounts, leaving her "completely resourceless," in an interview with People published on March 18, 2025.

Nearly a year after Dumontet filed for divorce in April 2024, Christine Quinn shared the hardships she endured during and after their relationship. She claimed that after leaving their Los Angeles home, she lost access to her bank accounts, credit cards, and email. Quinn told People in the interview:

"People really don’t know this. I was hacked out of my entire life. I was stripped of my entire life overnight—I literally had nothing. And it was dehumanizing. I was completely resourceless."

The former reality star also revealed that after leaving her home, she had to stay in a hotel and couch-surf at friends' places before eventually relocating to Texas with her three-year-old son, Christian Georges. She stated that her ex-husband kept returning to their shared home despite her being granted an emergency protective order.

"I really didn't have a choice. I was granted an emergency protective order so my ex couldn't come to the house. He violated that and would keep coming back," she said.

Christine Quinn opens up about leaving her marriage

The 36-year-old real estate professional described troubling incidents in her marriage that had happened long before the publicized March 2024 dispute. She alleged that Dumontet would physically prevent her from leaving their home, sometimes lying under her car to stop her from attending meetings. Quinn told People:

"I would sit for an hour until I finally missed a meeting and gave up and would go back inside. Or he would shut the gates down so I couldn't leave. It was bad."

Christine Quinn said that while she had tolerated certain behaviors, she ultimately decided to leave for the sake of her son.

"There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn't okay. I was like, 'Okay, I can deal with this, I'm an adult.' But bringing him into the chaos and everything that kind of ensued, I was like, 'No, this is not okay,'" she added.

Christian Dumontet was arrested on March 19, 2024, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged domestic dispute, as per E! News. He was arrested again the next day for violating an emergency protective order by returning to the family home.

On March 26, 2024, Christian Dumontet denied all allegations in a court filing, stating that there had "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship." In April 2024, he officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. He requested sole custody of their son and asked the court to deny Quinn spousal support.

In the latest interview, Christine Quinn said that she is in a better place after moving to Texas despite the emotional and legal turmoil. She expressed gratitude for being near family and for the stability the new environment has provided her son. As for how her son is adjusting, Quinn noted:

"He's absolutely loving it."

Christine Quinn has since resumed her professional endeavors, focusing on her real estate career and business ventures outside of reality television.

