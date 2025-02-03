“Is you coo?”— Married to Medicine fans react to Quad wanting to throw a baby shower for Lateasha

Married to Medicine season 11, episode 10, which was released on February 2, focused on the couples' trip to Key West, Florida. There, Heavenly invited Phaedra's ex-husband, Apollo, while Phaedra showed up with her new partner, Cheick.

Greg and Lateasha Lunceford also came, alongside Greg's ex-wife, Quad, and her boyfriend, King. They all gathered for couples' games organized by Heavenly, which were based on how well each of them knew one another.

While playing, Lateasha mentioned that she and Greg were trying for a baby. A drunk Quad said that baby Lunceford was coming soon and that they would have a big baby shower, which she would throw.

She also said that she decided to end her marriage with Greg and that he and Lateasha were perfect for each other. Greg quipped that they didn't care what Quad thought of their marriage. Fans of Married to Medicine came to X to react to this outbreak in the episode titled Battle of the Exes.

"Quad must be drunk #Married2med You wanna throw a baby shower for your ex husband’s new wife … is you coo?" a fan said.

"Quad is drunk out of her mind and making a fool out of herself," said another.

"Quad leaning back & telling G & Tea to have more s*x to have a baby & then says she’ll throw the baby shower for them LMAOOOOOO OH THE CRINGE," added a third.

"Quad def was being messy! Lmfao! Like why you saying you going throw sweet tea baby shower?" another wrote.

Some fans of Married to Medicine thought Quad's comments were funny, while some even sided with her, mentioning Lateasha's jabs at her.

"Listen, Quad was feeling the drinks and the baby shower comment was awkward af…but we’re not going to act like Tea hasn’t BEEN taking jabs and speaking on their marriage as if she was there," an X user wrote.

"Quad must be drunk talking about throwing Sweet Tea a baby shower, I’m pretty sure it’s coming from a good place but to soon girl," wrote another.

"Wow! Quad stared this…she’s clearly bothered. There is no way in Sam’s hell that I’d say I’ll throw someone I’m done with baby shower," commented one.

"#Quad saying she throwing the baby shower for sweet tea them is my last tweet. Ambulance on the way," another wrote.

The cast's reactions to Quad's comments on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10

After Quad said she was going to throw a baby shower for the Luncefords, Greg came to a confessional to ask her to "shut up." Jackie said in a confessional that she was getting uncomfortable with Quad's comments because Quad didn't want to have any babies with Greg.

In another confessional, Simone said:

"I think Quad is f*cking with G right now because why would she spend the money on her ex-husband's wife's baby shower?"

Toya and her husband, Eugene, also took to a Married to Medicine confessional. The latter said a volcano was coming up, but before it erupted, it was giving out a little smoke. Toya stated that Greg was already overflowing, and Eugene agreed, saying Greg's face was smoking all night. Contessa, in her confessional, said that she wasn't counting anybody's drinks, but Quad had had "seven too many."

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 air on Sundays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

