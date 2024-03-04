"Disgusting": Married to Medicine fans enraged by Simone bringing up Quad’s niece at reunion special

Married to Medicine season 10 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, March 3, 2024. During the segment, the cast sat down with talk show host Andy Cohen, as they went over their differences and attempted to hash things out.

While several incidents caught the fans' eyes, one cast member stood out more than the others and not for the right reasons. In July 2023, Quad Webb's three-year-old great-niece tragically passed away after drowning in her pool. Another cast member, Dr. Simone Whitmore brought up the accident to prove that she tried to be there for Quad, but the cast member never let her.

Quad attempted to stop Simone from bringing it up and was visibly upset when the latter didn't stop talking. Phaedra Parks tried to help Quad compose herself, but she broke down in tears.

Thus, enraged fans took to social media to chime in on the situation and slammed Simone for bringing up Quad's niece despite the season 10 cast member insisting her not to do so. One person, @esteco2 wrote on X:

"This was disgusting for Dr. Simone to do. To use Quad's trauma regarding her family to prove a point of Quad not being a good friend. She said her name twice and she ignored her. Simone went too low here. Damn."

Married to Medicine fans slam Simone for using Quad's tragedy to prove a point

In Married to Medicine season 10 episode 14, the reunion special, Quad and Simone tried to repair their relationship. However, a comment from Dr. Simone Whitmore's side left Quad Webb in tears.

While attempting to explain that she tried to be there for Quad but did not hear back from her, the cast member brought up the tragic passing of Quad's niece. Simone said that after the MET gala, she had an incident regarding her niece. She mentioned that her great-niece passed away in her pool. Quad told Simone not to bring it up, but the cast member ignored her pleas.

"I reached out to her because no matter what we are going through, if you have something that catastrophic happen, I'm gonna reach out. We will be here for you because friendship is not about this platform. It is about our real lives. I tried to be there for Quad."

Quad wailed as the Married to Medicine season 10 cast member discussed her tragedy. Simone added that Quad had never invited her to her house when the cameras were not rolling.

Quad responded by stating that they were close once upon a time but gradually drifted apart. She added that when they went out to dinner, she tried to apologize but Simone told her that she didn't need to apologize since Quad did nothing wrong. Not wanting to upset Toya, Simone denied it.

Married to Medicine season 10 fans took to social media to chime in and slammed Simone for using Quad's tragedy to make a point.

Married to Medicine will return next week with part 2 of the reunion special followed by a final part the following week on Bravo.