Married to Medicine season 10 reunion trailer breakdown - 3 major takeaways

Married to Medicine season 10 is now officially coming to an end. The Bravo TV reality series that revolves around the lives of wealthy women in the medical community is about to release a three-part reunion soon.

This season had eight cast members - Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Lateasha Lunceford, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Alicia Egolum, and Phaedra Parks.

Now that the season finale episode titled The Med Gala aired on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the three reunion episodes are set to release on March 3, 10, and 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo TV, respectively.

As per the official Bravo TV preview clip, the reunion synopsis reads:

"On the Married to Medicine Season 10 reunion, Phaedra Parks gets a surprise visit from ex-husband Apollo Nida. Dr. Heavenly Kimes addresses rumors of her husband's infidelity. Also, Dr. Simone Whitmore gets into an emotional discussion with Quad Webb."

Married to Medicine season 10 reunion part one will air on March 3 on Bravo TV

Andy Cohen's burning questions

Host Andy Cohen will return this season once again to ask the burning questions and discuss the ongoing drama between castmates. Season 10 was full of shocking revelations, arguments, conflicts, and verbal fights.

Viewers will see the ladies questioning Phaedra and Quad to find out how they feel. Heavenly and Sweet Tea will see eye to eye for the first time. Meanwhile, a surprising revelation will be disclosed to Jackie.

Dr. Damon's cheating allegations

Quad will try to redeem herself as Sweet Tea accuses both Heavenly and Damon. In a short scene from the Married to Medicine clip, viewers see Dr. Damon asking whether his cast mates think of him as a cheater. In previous seasons as well, Dr. Damon had been accused of cheating but Dr. Heavenly claimed the rumor had no truth to it.

We'll see more of Dr. Damon and Dr. Heavenly's relationship and whether the latter decides to stick up for her husband this time as well. After the husbands of the season 10 ladies join their wives on the reunion stage, Kema is inquired.

Apollo Nida's guest appearance

A surprise guest appearance is also hinted at in the reunion trailer. Phaedra Parks' ex-husband Apollo Nida will join the cast members, revealing what his life has been like since his divorce. Phaedra and Apollo had been married for more than eight years and joined the reality TV world together on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Even though the two are still in contact as they co-parent their two sons together, this will be the first time Phaedra and Apollo will be open up about their feelings since the divorce.

Fans can't wait to see how the drama unfolds in the newly released episode leading to the final three-part reunion episodes.

Don't forget to watch the Married to Medicine reunion part one on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo TV. The reunion episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock TV.