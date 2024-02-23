What to expect from Married to Medicine season 10 episode 14? Details explored  

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 14 is slated to air on February 25, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo. The upcoming episode of Married to Medicine, titled Med Gala, will showcase the ladies as they plan and execute their first medical gala to honor the community in and around Atlanta.

The cast members of Married to Medicine are known for their constant bickering and ongoing feuds, so much so that the upcoming episode of the Bravo show can be expected to be replete with high-octane drama, especially since a big event such as the Med Gala is at hand.

In previous show episodes, Bravo stars Toya and Heavenly have seen their relationship go downhill in several instances. The two are expected to come to an impasse in the upcoming episode. Whether their conflict affects the other cast members or if it is quelled in time remains to be seen.

Additionally, Quad will surprise the others with an unexpected appearance, the details surrounding which are yet to be disclosed.

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 14 preview (speculative)

The upcoming episode of Married to Medicine is remarkable because it will mark the season finale. Emotions and temperaments will be at an all-time high during the Med Gala. In the presence of the medical community in Atlanta, the ladies will be putting their best selves on display.

The finale episode will feature Quad as she returns to the show after her previous appearance during this season's premiere. Her return is expected to cause considerable turmoil among the other cast members. Only time will tell whether she is accepted by the group and allowed to join them at the table or if the others continue to cool off their relations with her.

What happened on Married to Medicine season 10 episode 13?

During the previous episode of Married to Medicine season 10, the group decided to engage in healthy competition to start the day well. While the guys attended cookery school, the women went to play golf.

At the golf course, drinks and prosecco were available. It made sense to Dr. Simone now why the men enjoyed golfing so much. They had a little instruction in golf club swinging, and then they played a game to see who could hit the ball the furthest. While Dr. Alicia and Phaedra performed admirably, and Sweet Tea emerged victorious! She hit the ball with expert skill.

A domino game was in full swing when the women returned from their golf outing. When Eugene learned Sweet Tea had won the game, he told Dr. Damon gave him a fiver.

In an attempt to start a rumor, Cecil asked Sweet Tea if Jackie had apologized for referring to her as a "baby girl." Then, Dr. G intervened. He believed that the women were getting along and needed to move on. Toya nearly spat her drink out. Not everything was good with the group just yet.

Sweet Tea apologized and let her tears make up the rest of the statement. Although her outburst embarrassed her, it resulted from her having been hurt. Jackie said it wasn't fair that she had made fun of her relationship. She was prepared to give up. With a sigh of relief, Sweet Tea and Jackie gave each other a firm embrace.

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 14 airs on February 25, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo.