“With Sweet Tea on this one”: Married to Medicine fans slam season 10's Jackie Walters in episode 12

Married to Medicine season 10 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, February 4, 2024. During the segment, the cast got together to take a trip, but Dr. Heavenly and Jackie canceled at the last minute.

However, Jackie and Curtis did end up going ultimately, arriving at night, after everyone else. They noted that they were there after weighing the good and the bad of the situation.

However, things soon soured when Sweet Tea addressed her issues with Jackie. The season 10 cast member brought up how Jackie made fun of her situation with Quad. She asked her whether she meant to make her uncomfortable and Sweet Tea noted that she thought Jackie should be in the hot seat.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and the fight in the episode. One person, @TheDennisVelez, wrote on X:

"I'm with Sweet Tea on this one. I would have said the same thing to Jackie."

Married to Medicine season 10 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

Fans react to Jackie and Sweet Tea's feud in Married to Medicine season 10 episode 12

Married to Medicine season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday. During the segment, the cast took a trip, but tensions rose as Sweet Tea confronted Dr. Jackie about some of her previous comments regarding her marriage with Dr. Greg:

"I feel like you guys brought up the situation with Quadd in front of me and I don't think that was fair," Sweet Tea told the group.

She later told the cameras that it was hypocritical because Jackie was pointing fingers and laughing at someone else's situation. She added that the cast member passed judgement but wasn't ready to take it when the tables were turned.

Curtis tried explaining that he and Jackie had other things going on, prompting Eugene to question whether they didn't trust the cast enough to open up to them about the same. Jackie noted that the cast could be less selfish about why they didn't want to attend the trip, while Curtis added that they could choose to have a nice time.

Sweet Tea noted that Jackie made fun of her situation with Gregory. Some of the cast members tried to calm her down, but the cast member said she was "tired of that," adding:

"Let me speak, because nobody gave a f*ck about how I felt."

The cast member brought up her bachelorette party and noted that Jackie said the "lady in the hotel" was on her way to the party. She asked the Married to Medicine star why she should be empathetic and Jackie told her she didn't have to be.

When Jackie called her "baby girl" and asked her to say her piece, the latter replied with a "f*ck you." Phaedra Parks noted that Jackie could be Sweet Tea's mother, noting the age difference, and stated that the latter couldn't say that to her.

Fans reacted to the feud online.

