How many episodes will be there in Married to Medicine season 10? Complete release schedule

Married to Medicine is a show that delves into the lives of women who are doctors or are married to doctors. It has managed to garner a fan following enough for the makers of the show to keep renewing it for new seasons.

An ecstatic bunch of gusty doctors with kindness in their hearts, gear up to change the world for the better, and the camera follows them as they're doing so. It also captures doctors' private and social lives, showing the viewers what it's like to be the juggler of many hats.

Married to Medicine season 10 is currently running on Bravo and Peacock. Seven of its episodes have already been released, with the eighth one on the way to be released on January 7, 2023.

Married to Medicine: Schedule of new and old episodes to be aired on Bravo

Season 10 of Married to Medicine started on November 5, 2023. It has since been releasing a new episode every Sunday at 9 pm on Bravo. The upcoming episode 8 is to be released at the same time on January 7, 2024, on Bravo. It will also be available on Peacock the next day.

For those of you who want to catch up on the previous episodes of the show, you are covered because on January 5, 2024, Bravo will have a re-run of all the episodes. Here is the re-run schedule.

Episodes Timings Episode 1 8 am Episode 2 9 am Episode 3 10 am Episode 4 11 am Episode 5 12 am Episode 6 1 am Episode 7 2 am

For people trying to catch up only on the last episode, episode 7, it is going to air on January 3, 2024, at 1 am, in addition to its screening along with the other episodes on January 5.

For the fans awaiting new episodes of the show, two new episodes are scheduled to be released, with episode 8 releasing on January 7, 2024, and episode 9 releasing on January 14, 2024, both at 9 pm on Bravo.

For people who are looking to watch episode 8 at a later date, it will air again on January 8, 2024, at 12:30 am. It will also air again on January 10, 2024, at 1:31 am, only on Bravo.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement about the number of episodes to be released, an estimated 18 episodes are expected to come out, looking at the episode count of the previous seasons.

Apart from its re-run on Bravo, all the episodes of Married to Medicine are available on Peacock as well, including episodes from its previous seasons.

What's happening on Married to Medicine season 10

In episode 7, fans saw the bunch at a dinner, where they confronted Quad Webb to take accountability for her actions on various grievances they had with her. Quad said she doesn't feel any emotional connection to anyone on the show, which offended everyone. It hurt Heavenly more because she always thought of her bond with Quad as that of a sister.

So after rounds of arguments, Quad was asked by Toya Bush-Harris to take responsibility for her actions of using Heavenly for filming, spreading the burglary rumor, and being unfair to Lateasha, who is now married to her ex-husband Gregory Lunceford.

When she started defending herself rather than taking responsibility for her actions, the group dispersed back to their hotel and summoned her to Toya's room. There, they gave her a taste of her own medicine by telling her that none of them felt any emotional connection with her, so she should leave.

The episode ended with the team bidding adieu to Quad and anticipating their Napa trip in episode 8. The controversial kick-out of Quad is the second huge drama the TV show is serving after Dr. Jackie's 'racist' comments fiasco in the same episode.