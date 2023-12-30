Who is Dr Gregory? Married to Medicine star's whereabouts explored

Dr Gregory Lunceford has been on Married to Medicine since the show's inception. The show follows the lives of women who are doctors or are married to doctors. The camera focuses on their professional, social, and personal lives, because of which their husbands feature on the show as well.

Dr Gregory Lunceford came on the show as Quad Webb's husband. The real nature of the show couldn't hide the turmoil in their marriage and saw them always trying to mend things.

However, their marriage didn't stand the test of time and they got separated way before their divorce in 2019. Dr Gregory then married Lateasha aka 'Sweet Tea' who debuted in season 10 of the show alongside Dr Gregory and his ex-wife Quad Webb.

Dr Gregory is an acclaimed psychiatrist who has years of experience in the field. He also serves as the president of the psychiatric ward at the Atlanta Internal and Psychiatric Care.

Dr Gregory Lunceford's career, age, net worth, and marriages

Dr Lunceford was born in the United States on April 21, 1967, which makes him 56 years old. He studied medical science at The University of Chicago Division of Biological Sciences and Pritzker School of Medicine and did his residency at Duke University Hospital.

He has over 21 years of experience and is associated with well-known hospitals such as Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital, the Emory Decatur Hospital, and now with Atlanta Internal and Psychiatric Care. His net worth is estimated to be between $100k and $1 million according to wikifamouspeople.

Dr Lateasha Lunceford talking about Dr Gregory Lunceford

Lateasha Lunceford has a close association with medicine as she worked at the Air Force Reserves as a pharmacy technician. She went to the University of North Texas where she studied integrative studies. Her association with the medical field made her meet Dr Gregory Lunceford.

Lateasha came as a ray of light after Dr Lunceford's divorce from Quad Webb. They got engaged in 2022 on a vacation and shared pictures of their union on their social media. Lateasha Lunceford has her own YouTube channel where she posts about makeup and fashion tips, her life updates, and cooking videos.

Talking about their new love in the show, Lateasha said,

“I knew that he was the one when we first met back in 2020. We had a whole weekend date. We talked about marriage. We talked about love. We talked about kids, where are we going to live-- all that kind of stuff."

Talking about what made her choose him Lateasha said,

"Gregory just made me feel comfortable being around in his presence, like, it was kind of like a familiar feeling where even if you had that awkward silence-- I just felt comfortable being around him… and I knew when I got back on that plane going back home, ‘This is it, this is the one, this is my husband.’ I knew it.”

Married to Medicine is airing its season 10, with new episodes releasing every Sunday. The next episode, episode 8 will premiere on Bravo at 9 pm on January 7, 2024, while episode 9 on January 14 will be released at the same time. The previous episodes and the previous seasons of Married to Medicine can be watched on Peacock.