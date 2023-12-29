How old is Quad Webb? Meet Married To Medicine season 10 cast member

Episode 7 of season 10 of Married to Medicine saw the cast bid adieu to Quad Webb from the show. Titled The Grapes of Wrath, episode 7 of Married to Medicine season 10 saw the ladies decide that Quad Webb should no longer be a part of the show. This was due to their disagreements about her seclusion and their mutual mistrust. The show is currently airing its tenth season and fans can watch it on Peacock.

Quad Webb has been a part of Married to Medicine since season 1 began airing in 2013. She was married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford and their tumultuous life was well-documented throughout the first few seasons of the show. After their divorce in 2019, Dr. Lunceford married Lateasha, who also began appearing on the show in season 10 with Quad.

When Quad decided to begin dating following her divorce, her castmates and friends supported her. However, according to Bravo's official site, the 43-year-old reality star isn't dating anyone.

It is worth noting that Quad Webb's only claim to fame isn't her appearance on the Bravo show. While she has acted in a 2015 short film and produced a TV film, she is also an active advocate of women's health, a philanthropist, an author, and a producer.

More on Quad Webb's journey before and during the show

Quadriyyah Monique Webb aka Quad Webb was born on May 13, 1980, in Memphis, Tennessee, making her 43 at the time of writing this article. After finishing high school Quad went to Tennessee State University and got a degree in biology with a minor in chemistry. She then began working as a medical sales representative.

Quad rose to fame after her appearance on Married to Medicine, where she engaged in her various interests including cooking, writing, fashion, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and wellness. The 43-year-old star has always used her influence and her popularity to promote various charities on her social media platforms. On her Instagram profile, describes herself as a women's health advocate and talk show host.

While her love for cooking was apparent throughout her career on Married to Medicine, her Instagram also features her cooking. She turned her expertise in cooking into a book that became a best-seller and ascertained Quad's business abilities as well as cooking abilities.

The feud that led to Quad Webb's dismissal from Married to Medicine

The tensions between the other cast members and Quad were brewing for a long time. It started with Dr. Jackie accusing her of not returning calls and Toya Bush-Harris asking Quad to apologize for the burglary rumor Toya claimed Quad had spread.

On their trip to Napa in episode 7, the cast members decided to confront Quad at the dinner table. She admitted to not being able to trust the ladies enough to give them her life updates. Toya responded by asking Webb why she chose to return to season nine following her demotion in season eight if the latter felt that way.

Quad said that she didn't feel emotionally connected to any of the cast members, which offended everyone. However, Dr. Heavenly was the most hurt by this as she claimed to have thought of Quad as her sister due to their long-standing bond.

They all left the dinner table in disagreement only to later summon Quad in the hotel room. They told Quad Webb that none of them felt emotionally connected to her and asked her to leave the show, which was what she ended up doing.

Episode 8 of season 10 of Married to Medicine will be released on January 7, 2024, with the next episode releasing a week later on January 14. The episodes are released every Sunday on Bravo at 9 pm and can also be watched on Peacock the next day.