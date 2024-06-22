"It was a rocky road" — Perfect Match host Nick Lachey on Harry and Jessica's relationship

Nick Lachey has hosted several reality TV dating shows like Love is Blind, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Perfect Match, and more. Familiar with dating shows, he has followed the journey of several couples. He was most recently seen hosting Perfect Match season 2 and analyzed Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey's relationship in a conversation with People.

While speaking to the publication in an interview published on June 21, 2024, Nick mentioned that he knew Jessica from Love is Blind season 6. She formed a relationship with co-star Jimmy Presnell on the show, but their bond did not materialize. Therefore, he hoped Jessica would find love in Perfect Match and have a "great experience."

However, her relationship with Harry on the show had several ups and downs, and speaking about the same, Lachey said:

"I was hoping that she [Jessica] would have a great experience with this show. And certainly it was a rocky road again for her," Nick said.

Nick Lachey reflects on Harry's demeanor in Perfect Match season 2

Harry entered the show and made it clear, that, unlike his previous appearances on reality TV shows, this time he was "dating to marry." Perfect Match host Nick Lachey told People that Harry was a "charming dude" and he wished to shed the reputation he had leading up to the show. However, Jowsey's dishonesty and his behavior towards Melinda Melrose led fans to believe that he had not changed.

"But he really did come into the show saying that he was a changed man and wanted to be a changed man, and he wanted to shed kind of the reputation that he had had leading up [to his time] on Perfect Match. And unfortunately, I think he just did nothing but solidify the reputation that he had," Nick said.

Nick further spoke about not involving himself in the lives of cast members. He mentioned that he did not give Harry advice and acted like a "traffic cop" on the show.

"[Harry] didn't ever seek my advice, nor do I think I'm really in a position to give it. These people are all coming in and living their own experiences and doing their own thing. And I think my job is to kind of help them navigate. I'm a traffic cop kind of in a way," he said.

The Perfect Match host stated that he knew Jessica from Love is Blind season 6 and took a keen interest in her story. Although he had a sweet spot for her, he mentioned that he had to remain impartial.

On the show, Harry was seen promising to be an ideal father figure for Vestal's daughter, Autumn. While the duo shared some heartwarming moments, Harry's actions at the men's mixer led to Jessica leaving him on the show. Speaking about his bond with Jessica, Nick recalled what she told his wife Vanessa, and said:

"But I personally had an interest in Jessica's story because I knew her from Love is Blind. And I remember her specifically when she told Vanessa that she had a daughter and she was looking for love, and her daughter was hopeful that she would find him."

In episode 8, Harry and the other boys were sent on a day out with the eliminated girls. At the cenote, Harry carried one of the cast members, Melinda, to the washroom and she claimed that he kissed her. Once he returned, he hid the truth from Jessica, apologizing only for carrying Melinda. However, the finale featured a montage of Harry flirting and getting intimate with Melinda.

While things ended between Harry and Jessica on Perfect Match season 2, Nick told People that he hoped for individuals to find love on the show.

All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.